NOT JUST COLORADO: Here Are the 16 Other States Where President Trump’s Enemies are Trying to Kick Him Off the Ballot – Nine Active Cases Brought by Long-Shot GOP Presidential Candidate

As Gateway Pundit readers know, President Trump was disqualified from the ballot in Colorado in 2024 thanks to their far-left Supreme Court. The Court dubiously cited Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

The state’s high court left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.

But one would be mistaken to believe this is the end of Trump’s ballot challenges, and you can partially thank a “Republican” Presidential candidate for this.

According to a database maintained by Lawfare, 16 other states have pending legal challenges to the 45th President’s eligibility for office under the 14th Amendment. Like Colorado, the lawsuits fallaciously claim that Trump is barred because he engaged in an insurrection with his so-called actions during the Capitol Hill protest on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here is the full list:

Alaska Arizona Maine Michigan Nevada New Jersey New Mexico New York Oregon South Carolina Texas Vermont Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

The New York Times reports four of these lawsuits — in Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, and Wisconsin — have been filed in state courts. Eleven lawsuits — in Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, New York, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming — have been filed in federal district courts.

The paper also notes that while a federal case in Maine fell by the wayside, it still has another challenge to Trump pending.

The Times reveals nine of the active federal cases were brought by John Anthony Castro, a long-shot Republican presidential candidate. He has filed challenges in 27 states regarding Mr. Trump’s eligibility on the ballot under the 14th Amendment over the years, including a case with the Supreme Court.

Trump’s legal troubles may soon get even worse. As TGP reported, California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis has demanded the Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley N. Weber, to consider legal avenues for excluding former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

California arguably has the most insane state government in America with a legal system to match. It would be a surprise if the Golden State did not attempt to disqualify Trump.

Fortunately, Trump will likely receive a reprieve soon. The Colorado Department of State notes that the Colorado Supreme Court’s hold will be temporarily lifted if the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Team Trump’s appeal. Trump will be eligible to be placed on the state’s Republican primary ballot until the nation’s top court decides.

Retired Judge J. Michael Luttig, a vile Trump hater who has vocally backed these absurd ballot challenges, says an appeal would freeze the other lawsuits.

“If the Supreme Court takes the case, it will effectively stay the proceedings in all of the other states,” said Luttig.

Hopefully, the Supreme Court will end this madness in short order. The fate of our democracy depends on it.