Nicole Nogrady Debuts New Single “Modern Day Holy War” on the War Room with Steve Bannon – LISTEN TO NICOLE HERE

Singer-Actress Nicole Nogrady debuted her latest single and music video, “Modern Day Holy War” on The War Room on Friday.

Nogrady, who is best known for her role in The College Life, says she drew inspiration for the song following the fire that caused severe damage to the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

The music video was by created with the assistance of Max Evans, the brains behind Ultra MAGA Party, and depicts numerous current geopolitical topics, including America’s favorite President Donald Trump and scenes from the film “Sound of Freedom.”

Watch the video below.

And here is Steve interviewing Nicole on Friday.