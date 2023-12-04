NATO’S Chief Jens Stoltenberg on the Ukrainian War: ‘We Should Be Prepared for Bad News’

NATO’s chief is preparing the west for the inevitable.

Since the end of the much-hyped but ultimately failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, the MSM began the process of recalibrating the expectations of the western audiences.

The summer campaign, for which Western partners assembled an impressive – if mismatched – weapons and munitions arsenal, ended in minimal territorial gains, and as winter comes, Russian forces have retaken the initiative, and are making advances all over the long frontline.

Read: Ukraine’s Zelensky Is Angry, Feels Betrayed by the West – Aides Say He’s ‘Delusional’ and His Belief Turned ‘Messianic’

So, everywhere, now, there is talk about Russia wining.

Even NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in the middle of one of his interviews filled with wishful-thinking, warned that all should be ‘ready for bad news from the Ukrainian front’ as Kiev continues to defend against Russia’s all-out invasion.

Politico reported:

“Wars develop in phases,” Stoltenberg said in an interview Saturday with German broadcaster ARD. ‘We have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times, […] We should also be prepared for bad news’, Stoltenberg added, without being more specific.”

The Secretary-General’s comments come as Western allies debate over the lack of ammunition and financial aid for Ukraine.

Read: ’Defender of Democracy’ Zelensky Rules Out Holding Wartime Elections Under Martial Law

He also delved into the usual ‘coping argument’ about ‘big victories’ in the Ukrainian missile attacks on Crimea and rear areas of Russia. Nonsense.

“Stoltenberg called on NATO’s members to ramp up the production of ammunition, bemoaning the fragmented state of Europe’s defense industry.

‘We’re not able to work as closely together as we should’, he said, urging governments to look beyond their national interests and see the big picture.”

Read: Zelensky Cranks His ‘PR Counteroffensive’ Into Overdrive, Calls for the Killing of Putin, Says That Being Targeted for Assassination Is ‘Just Like Covid’

Newsweek reported:

“He added: ‘The one thing we do know is that the more we support Ukraine, the faster this war will end. We must realize that a victory for President Putin would be a tragedy for Ukraine, but it would also be dangerous for us. It is in our own interest to make everything possible for Ukraine to win’.

Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance’s support for Ukraine during a call with transatlantic leaders in October, which included President Joe Biden. According to a press release from NATO, allied members are sharing the burden of supporting Ukraine ‘equitably’, with around half of the military support for Kyiv coming from the United States and the other half being sent from European members and Canada.”

Read more: