After the unmitigated disaster of the Summer Counteroffensive in the ground, and against the background of his covert struggle against Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has launched a ‘PR counteroffensive’ of sorts.

The wartime leader is trying to put up a brave face, convince the world’s public opinion that he is control of things, and guarantee a continuation of the military and humanitarian support for his country.

In a new interview, Zelensky has ‘shrugged off’ what he called ‘repeated Russian attempts to assassinate him’, and assured the world that the will of Ukraine to defeat Vladimir Putin’s Russia remained strong. ‘We are ready to stand further’.

New York Post reported:

“Speaking at his fortress Kyiv headquarters, Zelensky admitted he had lost track of all the attempts to kill him since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year. He said: “The first one is very interesting, when it is the first time, and after that it is just like COVID.

‘First of all, people don’t know what to do with it and it’s looking very scary. “And then after that, it is just intelligence just sharing with you detail that one more group came to Ukraine to [attempt] this’.

But when British and US officials offered to spirit the president out of the capital — amid fears it could fall within hours — he replied with the legendary line: ‘I need ammo, not a ride’.

Almost two years later, Zelensky said Russia still ‘wants very much’ to topple him from power.

[…] ‘Maybe it’s not by killing. I mean it’s changing. They will use any instruments they have’.”

Once again, Zelensky denied what General Zaluzhny wrote, and what the whole world knows: the the Ukrainian offensive bogged down in a stalemate. He said: ‘In the morale, there is no stalemate’ – whatever that means.

“We are at our home. Russians are on our land. Therefore there is no stalemate in this. As regards the sky, there is no stalemate. Russians have more power in that. And really, how to move forward when you can’t control the sky?”

Ukrainians were weary of war, but have no appetite to sue for peace, since they ‘do not believe that Putin nor Russia, we do not believe that they want to finish the war’.

Newsweek reported:

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country has every right to kill his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin if the opportunity arises, if doing so would protect Ukraine and his people.

‘That’s war, and Ukraine has all the rights to defend our land’, the Ukrainian leader said when asked if Kyiv would take a chance to assassinate Putin if such an opportunity arose.”

The Kremlin downplayed Zelensky statements in their response.

“‘There have been verbal attempts on Putin’s life many times from Ukraine. At various levels. We are well aware of this. And they will not succeed in anything’, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

‘We have no doubt that all the goals and objectives of the special military operation will be achieved’, Peskov said.”

