Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Male GOP Lawmaker Got Physically Aggressive, Grabbed Her Shoulders and Shook Her

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said GOP Rep. Richard McCormick got physically aggressive with her following an argument over a resolution to censure Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Last month Marjorie Taylor Greene reintroduced her resolution to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib after the first attempt failed.

This comes after Rashida Tlaib called for genocide of the Israeli Jews on Twitter one day after surviving her censure vote.

Last month Greene called out the 23 Republicans who voted no to censure Tlaib.

“Hopefully the 23 Republicans who voted no to censure Pro-terrorists Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel anti-Semitic Rashida Tlaib will use their freedom of speech in congress to censure (condemn) Terrorist Tlaib’s speech, lies, and actions that incited an illegal occupation on Oct 18th,” MTG said last month.

According to CNN, Rep. McCormick grabbed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shoulders and shook her after an argument over the Tlaib censure vote.

McCormick told CNN that he meant it as a ‘friendly gesture.’

“I understand why there would be a lot of raw emotions following the censure vote given that her censure was tabled and mine passed. My intention was to encourage Rep. Greene by making a friendly gesture,” Rep. Richard McCormick said in a statement to CNN. “I said to her, ‘at least we can have an honest discussion,’ to which she said she did not appreciate that. For that I immediately apologized and have not spoken to her since.”

CNN reported: