LET’S GO! Parents of 9-Year-Old Chiefs Fan Threaten to Sue Deadspin After Journalist Used Deceptive Photo to Smear Child as Racist

The parents of 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan Holden Armenta smeared by Deadspin journalist Carron Phillips are threatening to sue the outlet and reporter.

Carron Phillips smeared an innocent child who attended Sunday’s Kansas City vs Las Vegas game by posting a deceptive photo of only one side of his face.

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate black people and the native americans at the same time,” Phillips wrote accusing the child of ‘blackface.’



deceptive photo used by Carron Phillips

It turns out Holden Armenta is Native American.

Holden is of Native American descent and belongs to the Chumash tribe, with his grandfather serving on the Tribe board in Santa Ynez.

Carron Phillips deleted his tweets attacking Holden Armenta, however, the child’s family is demanding a retraction and apology.

According to the letter obtained by NewsNation, the Armenta family hired Clare Locke LLP to pursue legal action against Deadspin, Carron Phillips, G/O Media and Great Hill Partners.

“These articles, posts on X and photos about Holden and his parents must be retracted immediately,” the letter from Clare Locke read.

“It is not enough to quietly remove a tweet from X or disable the article from Deadspin’s website. You must publish your retractions and issue an apology to my clients with the same prominence and fanfare with which you defamed them,” the attorney wrote.