Seriously? Deadspin Journalist Triples Down on Attack Against 9-Year-Old Native American Chiefs Fan

Carron Phillips, the racist Deadspin journalist who accused an innocent child of ‘hating’ black people because he wore red and black face paint to support his favorite football team, refuses to apologize to the kid.

Carron Phillips smeared an innocent child who attended Sunday’s Kansas City vs Las Vegas game by posting a deceptive photo of only one side of his face.



deceptive photo used by Carron Phillips

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.” Carron Phillips wrote of 9-year-old Holden Armenta.

It turns out Holden Armenta is Native American.

Holden is of Native American descent and belongs to the Chumash tribe, with his grandfather serving on the Tribe board in Santa Ynez.

Holden Armenta and his father appeared on Fox News to discuss the story with host Jesse Watters.

“I was mad, upset, upset for him. Mad that he’s upset. He’s pretty devastated. I mean, he’s seen the videos and everything posted. He’s excited. He’s all over. It was his dream to get on the jumbotron, and I’ve had family and friends call and, ‘Oh, we saw you on Sunday Night Football.’ So he’s excited, but then everything else came up, and it’s been a little bit of a spiral,” Bubba Armenta told Jesse Watters.

Instead of issuing an apology, Deadspin writer Carron Phillips continues to triple down on his attack against the child.

Phillips promoted a statement from the Chumash tribe as if it somehow makes his attack on a child acceptable: “The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians does not endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation,” Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Kenneth Kahn said in a statement

He continued to attack Armenta in a follow-up tweet.