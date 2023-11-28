‘Deadspin’ Writer Smears Innocent Child, Accuses Him of Wearing ‘Blackface’ with Deceptive Photo – Then a Different Picture Emerges

*Paging Nick Sandmann’s lawyers*

Sports news site Deadspin smeared an innocent child who attended Sunday’s Kansas City vs Las Vegas game by posting a deceptive photo of only one side of his face.

The little boy, who looks to be only 10 years old, attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with the team’s colors – black and red – painted on his face.

Imagine trying to purposefully ruin a child’s life with a hit piece that is intentionally misleading. Shame on @carronJphillips and @Deadspin https://t.co/DTeH6RsFS3 pic.twitter.com/dmOedcs2Cv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 28, 2023

Deadspin writer Carron Phillips went after the innocent child and accused him of ‘hating’ black people and Native Americans at the same time.

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.” Carron Phillips wrote.

Phillips also asked who ‘taught’ the child what they were wearing was appropriate (as if it’s any of his business what another person’s child wears).

The image of a Chiefs fan in Black face wearing a Native headdress during a road game leads to so many unanswered questions. Why did the camera person give this fan the attention? Why did the producer allow that camera angle to be aired at all? Is that fan a kid/teenager or a young adult? Despite their age, who taught that person that what they were wearing was appropriate?

“The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress,” Deadspin writer Carron Phillips wrote.

“They’re doubling up on the racism. Are you going to say anything, Roger Goodell?” he said.

The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress https://t.co/9eGBsA8nca — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 27, 2023

Carron Phillips actually tried to defend his article attacking an innocent child and accused his critics of ‘hating Mexicans.’

“For the idiots in my mentions who are treating this as some harmless act because the other side of his face was painted red, I could make the argument that it makes it even worse,” Carron Phillips said on X.

Carron Phillips is not only a coward for bullying a child, he disabled the comments to his tweet. Stunning and brave.

For the idiots in my mentions who are treating this as some harmless act because the other side of his face was painted red, I could make the argument that it makes it even worse. Y’all are the ones who hate Mexicans but wear sombreros on Cinco.@Deadspinhttps://t.co/MfoG8vArWs pic.twitter.com/oQTxhUeA00 — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 27, 2023

