LEAK: Fulton County Prosecutors Put Mike Pence on Witness List to Testify Against Trump in RICO Case

Another day, another leak.

Fulton County prosecutors put former Vice President Mike Pence on a witness list to testify against Trump in DA Fani Willis’ RICO and conspiracy case against Trump, according to a leak to CNN.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Pence was put on a witness list with 150 other people, according to CNN.

CNN reported:

Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case against former President Donald Trump have officially listed former Vice President Mike Pence as one of the witnesses who could be called to testify at trial, according to multiple sources familiar with court documents that remain under seal. Pence, who has appeared before a federal grand jury as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has not been considered a major part of criminal proceedings in Georgia. Witness lists submitted by Fulton County prosecutors have not been made public and remain tightly held. Sources told CNN that the most recent version of the witness list, which was produced by prosecutors just days ago, included upward of 150 names. Among them is Pence.

Four of Trump’s co-defendants, including attorneys, have pleaded guilty to lesser charges in plea deals in Fani Willis’s RICO case.

In October Trump’s lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to the Georgia case in exchange for reduced charges.

Chesebro was set to stand trial, but he accepted a plea agreement as jury selection was underway. He will pay a $5,000 fine, serve 5 years probation and 100 hours of community service to avoid prison.

The Trump attorney also wrote an apology letter and must testify.

Attorney Sidney Powell and bail bondsman Scott Hall both pleaded guilty in exchange for reduced charges because Fani Willis does not have a RICO case.

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty in Fani Willis’ Georgia election case in exchange for reduced charges in October.

Ellis was the fourth co-defendant and third attorney to plead guilty in the Georgia election case. Not one defendant has pleaded guilty to RICO charges.

A tearful Ellis, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. She did not plead guilty to the RICO charge.

As part of her plea deal, Ellis was sentenced to 5 years probation, ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, serve 100 hours of community service and pen an apology letter to the people of Georgia in a Mao struggle session.