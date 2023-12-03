“One of the Greatest Injustices in American History – We Saw a Grandmother Thrown Down the Steps by Capitol Police” – Kari Lake Responds to Latest Evidence of Police Abuse and FBI Operatives on Jan. 6 (VIDEO)

Arizona US Senate Candidate Kari Lake joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During their discussion Maria Bartiromo asked her about the new evidence that there were dozens of FBI informants in the Trump crowd on January 6 and that the police were viciously beating the Trump prostesters, including a grandmother they threw down the steps – twice!

Kari Lake told Maria the treatment of the Trump supporters is one of the great injustices in American history!

Kari Lake: It’s terrible what happened. I mean, this, to me, is one of the great injustices in American history. We have people who are rotting in this DC. prison. Jake Lang, he’s been there almost three years. He’s never had a trial. He’s rotting in prison. He’s just one of dozens upon dozens of people. And now we’re starting to see this video pour out the 40 plus thousand hours that Mike Johnson is finally putting out, and he needs to put all of it out quickly. And we’re seeing the treatment that these people who were just there protesting, peacefully protesting, we saw grandmother being thrown down a flight of stairs by Capitol Police. We’re seeing people being beaten by Capitol Police. Now we want to get to the bottom of it because we don’t want American citizens held as political prisoners. And that’s what we have right now. We’ve got to get to the bottom of this. The conditions inside that DC jail are medieval, and we can’t forget these men who are being held right now. These are trespassing charges, and you’re facing more than a year behind bars or eight years behind bars. Meanwhile, these pro Hamas protesters who were defacing property like the White House and were in the Capitol got slapped on the wrist and all of their charges dropped. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s a two tier level of justice, and the American people are wisening up to it.

That’s what makes Kari Lake so special. She is not afraid to take on the establishment and tell the truth to the American public.

Kari nailed it.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.