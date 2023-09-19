BREAKING BIG: Via House Judiciary Committee Republicans – FBI LOST COUNT of How Many Paid Informants They Had in the Trump Crowd on January 6!

The House Judiciary Republicans sent out an explosive email on Tuesday night that CHANGES EVERYTHING!

The House Judiciary Republicans sent out a letter Tuesday that includes transcribed testimony from former Assistant Director-in-Charge of the Washington Field Office (WFO) Steven D’Antuono.

D’Antuono testified that the FBI had numerous confidential human sources (CHS) in the Trump crowd on January 6.

In fact, they had so many FBI operatives in the crowd they they had no idea how many were actually there that day!

From the document.

D’Antuono explained that due to the large number of CHSs present at the Capitol, the WFO asked FBI Headquarters “to do a poll or put out something to people saying w[ere] any CHSs involved” so the FBI could try to ascertain how many CHSs had been in attendance.5 D’Antuono stated after the outreach from Headquarters was “when we started getting responses back.”6 As one example, he recalled that a CHS from the Kansas City Field Office was on site at the Capitol and had allegedly been in contact with his handler while at the event.7 The CHS reported to his handler “while they were in the crowd, I think, saying that they were going in. They were trying to stop some of the action happening and they left or whatnot.”8

This new information is extremely concerning. It suggests that the FBI cannot adequately track the activities and operations of its informants, and that it lost control of its CHSs present at the Capitol on January 6. These revelations reinforce existing concerns, identified by Special Counsel Durham, about the FBI’s use of, and payment to, CHSs who have fabricated evidence

and misrepresented information. 9 The Justice Department Inspector General also identified critical problems in the FBI’s CHS program, including the FBI’s failure to fully vet CHSs and the FBI’s willingness to ignore red flags that would call into question an informant’s reliability.10

Here is the document released Tuesday night by the House Judiciary Republicans.

The New York Post reported tonight that they lost track of how many informants they had infiltrated inside the Trump crowd.

