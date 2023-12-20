Kamala Harris Announces Nationwide ‘Reproductive Freedoms Tour’ That Will Kick Off in Wisconsin (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris has announced that she will be embarking on a nationwide “Reproductive Freedoms Tour” in support of abortion.

The tour will kick off in Wisconsin, a battleground state, on January 22 — which marks the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court’s original decision in Roe v. Wade.

“Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman’s fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body,” Harris wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, along with the video announcement. “In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community, and fight back. Because when we fight, we win.”

Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman’s fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body. In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community, and fight back. Because when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/wvZF94FJZa — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 19, 2023

Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told CNN that abortion will be the “central pillar of the campaign moving forward.”

“She will host events that highlight the harm caused by these abortion bans while sharing stories of those who have been impacted,” Harris’ office told CNN, adding that she will “go on the offensive” against “extremists” who support a national abortion ban.