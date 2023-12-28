JUST IN: Trump Will Remain on Colorado Ballot Pending SCOTUS Decision

President Trump will remain on Colorado’s 2024 ballot unless SCOTUS agrees with the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disenfranchise Colorado voters, according to a disdainful statement from Secretary of State Jenna Griswold.

Griswold urged the Supreme Court to “act quickly” and agree with the State Supreme Court’s ruling given the upcoming presidential primary election.

Donald Trump engaged in insurrection and was disqualified under the Constitution from the Colorado Ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court got it right. This decision is now being appealed. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to act quickly given the upcoming presidential primary election. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) December 28, 2023

Colorado will start printing 2024 ballots on January 5.

BREAKING: Trump will remain on Colorado 2024 ballot unless SCOTUS rules otherwise: Colorado Secretary of Statehttps://t.co/leklnq5L2H — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 28, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court stayed their ruling until January 4 and left room for an appeal.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, The Republican Party of Colorado asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado high court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last Tuesday disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to last week’s ruling.

Four unelected far-left justices voted to remove Trump from the ballot:

Justice Monica M. Márquez (appointed by Governor Bill Ritter, Jr in 2010)

Justice William W. Hood, III (appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper in 2014)

Justice Richard L. Gabriel (appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper in 2015)

Justice Melissa Hart (appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper in 2017)

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

However, Trump has not been convicted — or even charged — with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

This goes beyond guilty until proven innocent. In the Democrats’ eyes, Trump is guilty before even being accused.

According to CBS News, “lawsuits challenging Trump’s candidacy have been filed in more than 25 states ahead of the 2024 election.”

