JUST IN: Trump Will Remain on Colorado Ballot Pending SCOTUS Decision

by
Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold

President Trump will remain on Colorado’s 2024 ballot unless SCOTUS agrees with the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disenfranchise Colorado voters, according to a disdainful statement from Secretary of State Jenna Griswold.

Griswold urged the Supreme Court to “act quickly” and agree with the State Supreme Court’s ruling given the upcoming presidential primary election.

Colorado will start printing 2024 ballots on January 5.

The Colorado Supreme Court stayed their ruling until January 4 and left room for an appeal.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, The Republican Party of Colorado asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado high court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last Tuesday disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to last week’s ruling.

Four unelected far-left justices voted to remove Trump from the ballot:

  • Justice Monica M. Márquez (appointed by Governor Bill Ritter, Jr in 2010)
  • Justice William W. Hood, III (appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper in 2014)
  • Justice Richard L. Gabriel (appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper in 2015)
  • Justice Melissa Hart (appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper in 2017)

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

However, Trump has not been convicted — or even charged — with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

This goes beyond guilty until proven innocent. In the Democrats’ eyes, Trump is guilty before even being accused.

According to CBS News, “lawsuits challenging Trump’s candidacy have been filed in more than 25 states ahead of the 2024 election.”

Fox News reported:

The Colorado secretary of state will include former President Donald Trump on the 2024 Colorado primary ballot after Republicans filed an appeal to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Colorado GOP filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court after the state Supreme Court’s decision to remove Trump from the primary ballot.

Following the appeal, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that she will include Trump on the primary ballot on the Jan. 5 certification deadline, unless the U.S. Supreme Court affirms the lower court’s ruling or declines to take up the case.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP's Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

