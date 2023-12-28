JUST IN: US Supreme Court Officially Asked to Overturn Colorado High Court Decision to Bar Trump From Ballot

The Republican Party of Colorado asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the state’s high court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.
The Colorado Supreme Court last Tuesday disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.
All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to last week’s ruling.
The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.
Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.
The state’s high court stayed their ruling and left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.
Trump will also appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court, according to a statement released by the Trump campaign.
The Colorado Republican Party is being represented by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) – which is led by former Trump attorney Jay Sekulow.
Our team has been working diligently through the holidays to gear up for our biggest Supreme Court election case EVER.
Voice your support to keep the far Left from interfering in our elections. Sign our petition. https://t.co/66RD5BJkTY
— Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) December 27, 2023
Politico reported:
The Colorado Republican Party asked the Supreme Court to reinstate Donald Trump on the primary ballot — officially dragging the nation’s top court into the fight over whether the former president can be legally barred from office.
The state Republican committee asked the court late Wednesday to overturn the ruling issued by the Colorado Supreme Court earlier this month, when it struck Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The court ruled that Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, disqualifying him from the presidency under an interpretation of the 14th Amendment — but paused its ruling until the Supreme Court could weigh in.
The state GOP’s petition argues three points: The office of the presidency is not covered by the 14th Amendment, the insurrection clause is not “self-executing” — meaning Congress alone must enforce it, and states cannot make that determination on their own — and that by kicking Trump off the primary ballot, the state Republican Party’s First Amendment rights of association have been violated.