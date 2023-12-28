JUST IN: US Supreme Court Officially Asked to Overturn Colorado High Court Decision to Bar Trump From Ballot

The Republican Party of Colorado asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the state’s high court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last Tuesday disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to last week’s ruling.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The state’s high court stayed their ruling and left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.

Trump will also appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court, according to a statement released by the Trump campaign.

The Colorado Republican Party is being represented by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) – which is led by former Trump attorney Jay Sekulow.

Our team has been working diligently through the holidays to gear up for our biggest Supreme Court election case EVER. Voice your support to keep the far Left from interfering in our elections. Sign our petition. https://t.co/66RD5BJkTY — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) December 27, 2023

