Joe Biden Enlists Hillary Clinton to Help Sell His Re-election Bid

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton will step into a major role to help Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

According to NBC News, Hillary Clinton hosted a fundraiser at her home last month and raised $1 million for Joe Biden.

“People close to Hillary Clinton anticipate she’ll be a tireless campaigner for the Biden campaign, rallying Democratic voters by laying out the stakes and explaining why a Trump victory could subvert America’s democratic norms,” NBC News reported.

“Clinton’s role is only expected to grow in the new year, but for now, she is filling a space that at a later point in the campaign season former President Barack Obama will join. Obama’s habit is to plunge in closer to Election Day — a reality that rankles some Democratic strategists who say the party sorely needs him right now,” the outlet reported.

Earlier this year Joe Biden announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a pre-recorded video in which Biden doesn’t even speak directly to the American people.

Joe Biden is currently lagging behind Trump in five of the six most crucial battleground states as the 2024 election approaches, according to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College.

It turns out Americans aren’t happy with persistent inflation, high gas prices (Bidenomics) and wars/rumors of wars, military-aged males invading the southern border.

The New York Times poll shows Trump leading by ten points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan, and four in Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin does Biden seem to maintain support, holding a slim 2-point lead.

Shifting support among black voters is spurring Trump’s lead in the key battleground states ahead of the 2024 election.

The Democrats know they have to replace Joe Biden in 2024 because he’s completely shot.

But they’re running him anyway.

Now Hillary Clinton will play a major role in Biden’s reelection bid since she ran such a robust and successful campaign in 2016.