NYT Poll: Shifting Support Among Black Voters Spurs Trump’s Lead in Key Battleground States Ahead of 2024 Election

Is there any wonder why Democrats and the media are so desperate to silence Trump with endless investigations and indictments?

Recent events are certainly not helping Biden. People remember how much more secure and peaceful the world was on Trump’s watch. Under Biden, things are exploding all over the place.

According to recent surveys, former President Donald J. Trump is making significant headway in key battleground states, thanks to an unprecedented level of support from Black voters, historically a strong base for Democrats and Joe Biden. This support now stands at 22 percent for Trump, a figure that no Republican has seen in modern presidential politics.

White House resident Joe Biden is currently lagging behind Donald J. Trump in five of the six most crucial battleground states as the 2024 election approaches.

This is attributed to significant concerns about his age and widespread dissatisfaction with his management of the economy and various other issues, according to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College.

The New York Times poll shows Trump leading by ten points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan, and four in Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin does Biden seem to maintain support, holding a slim 2-point lead.

New York Times reported:

Across the six battlegrounds — all of which Mr. Biden carried in 2020 — the president trails by an average of 48 to 44 percent.