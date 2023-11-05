NYT Poll: Shifting Support Among Black Voters Spurs Trump’s Lead in Key Battleground States Ahead of 2024 Election

Is there any wonder why Democrats and the media are so desperate to silence Trump with endless investigations and indictments?
Recent events are certainly not helping Biden. People remember how much more secure and peaceful the world was on Trump’s watch. Under Biden, things are exploding all over the place.
According to recent surveys, former President Donald J. Trump is making significant headway in key battleground states, thanks to an unprecedented level of support from Black voters, historically a strong base for Democrats and Joe Biden. This support now stands at 22 percent for Trump, a figure that no Republican has seen in modern presidential politics.
White House resident Joe Biden is currently lagging behind Donald J. Trump in five of the six most crucial battleground states as the 2024 election approaches.
This is attributed to significant concerns about his age and widespread dissatisfaction with his management of the economy and various other issues, according to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College.
The New York Times poll shows Trump leading by ten points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan, and four in Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin does Biden seem to maintain support, holding a slim 2-point lead.
New York Times reported:
Across the six battlegrounds — all of which Mr. Biden carried in 2020 — the president trails by an average of 48 to 44 percent.
Discontent pulsates throughout the Times/Siena poll, with a majority of voters saying Mr. Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey also reveals the extent to which the multiracial and multigenerational coalition that elected Mr. Biden is fraying. Demographic groups that backed Mr. Biden by landslide margins in 2020 are now far more closely contested, as two-thirds of the electorate sees the country moving in the wrong direction.
Voters under 30 favor Mr. Biden by only a single percentage point, his lead among Hispanic voters is down to single digits and his advantage in urban areas is half of Mr. Trump’s edge in rural regions. And while women still favored Mr. Biden, men preferred Mr. Trump by twice as large a margin, reversing the gender advantage that had fueled so many Democratic gains in recent years.
Black voters — long a bulwark for Democrats and for Mr. Biden — are now registering 22 percent support in these states for Mr. Trump, a level unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times.
Add it all together, and Mr. Trump leads by 10 points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan and four in Pennsylvania. Mr. Biden held a 2-point edge in Wisconsin.
The Gateway Pundit reported Saturday that a young black male voter left CNN anchors stunned after he revealed his unvarnished thoughts on Joe Biden and his almost certain re-match with Donald Trump in 2024.
One even claimed his “jaw dropped.”
One voter, Davette King, told CNN that while he “loves Biden,” he is dissatisfied with his job performance thus far. King ended up giving the failing “president” a four on a scale of one to 10.
Another voter, Joanna Brooks, blasted Democrats for taking black voters for granted.
John King’s segment then took another turn when he encountered 21-year-old Devonta Johnson, a canvasser for Black Leaders Organizing for Communities.
‘My Jaw Literally Dropped’ — Young Black Voter STUNS Liberal CNN Hosts After He Reveals His Thoughts on Joe Biden and the 2024 Presidential Election (VIDEO)
Also, a new poll from Bloomberg and Morning Consult shows Donald Trump beating Joe Biden in more than half a dozen crucial swing states in 2024.
Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll: Trump Leads Biden in Five of Seven Swing States.
Georgia
Trump 48% (+5)
Biden 43%
~~
Arizona
Trump 47% (+4)
Biden 43%
~~
Wisconsin
Trump 46% (+2)
Biden 44%
~~
Pennsylvania
Trump 46% (+1)
Biden 45%
~~
North Carolina
Trump 47% (+4)
Biden 43%
~~… pic.twitter.com/BNFnmeKFyi
The Gateway Pundit also reported that a Zogby poll released on Tuesday shows President Trump leading Joe Biden 40 percent to 17 percent among Arab Americans as support for for Biden and the Democratic Party has collapsed in response to Biden’s support for Israel following the Hamas terror attack on October 7.
The Zogby poll shows that where Biden in 2020 had majority support among Arab Americans at 59 percent, that support has collapsed to just 17 percent saying they will vote for Biden in 2024 since the October 7 Hamas attack. Biden was already down to 35 percent in the months before the poll. Trump’s support has increased among Arab Americans from 35 to 40 percent according to a Reuters report on the Zogby poll.