JUST IN: Joe Biden Launches 2024 Reelection Campaign – Americans Respond By Brutally Roasting Him on Social Media (VIDEO)

Joe Biden officially announced his 2024 re-election campaign for president in a video posted to Twitter this morning. Kamala Harris remains his running mate for some reason as well.

The man is completely shot mentally and almost certainly has dementia. He will be 86 years old at the end of his second term if he is reelected (assuming he lives that long).

70% of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, did not ask for this. Yet Slow Joe is plowing ahead anyway.

Biden claims in the video there is still a “battle for the soul of America.” As expected, the video references the J6 protests on the Capitol which the corporate media has lied about and has been used to scapegoat to Trump supporters.

He goes on to smear MAGA Republicans with a list of lies.

Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy,” Dictating what health care decisions women can make. Banning books. And telling people who they can love.

Video of announcement:

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Biden in four years has been arguably the worst “president” in American history.

He crashed the American economy with crippling inflation thanks to his reckless spending policies.

Biden got 13 brave American servicemembers killed in Afghanistan during the disastrous pullout in part because he ordered the pullout in the middle of fighting season.

He has left the southern border wide open due to pressure from radical-left special interest groups. Now criminal illegal aliens and fentanyl are pouring into our country killing thousands of Americans.

Biden’s regime has locked up peaceful J6 Patriots and bullied parents for calmly protesting radical pro-trans and critical race theory policies in public schools. Meanwhile, Antifa and BLM terrorists are running wild in America’s cities.

Not to mention he can’t go one speech without slurring his words and keeps falling down the Air Force One stairs.

Social media brutally responded to his announcement.

April Fool’s Day was 24 days ago! — I am L (@ICUCICU) April 25, 2023

This is awesome, the dain bramaged voting for the dain bramaged. I saw this episode on South Park in 2003. — Pat Orsban (@PatOrsban) April 25, 2023

Hope you remember this tomorrow! — JH (@jagdish_2204) April 25, 2023