Joe Biden Caught Sneaking Indicted Son Hunter Into White House on Marine One (VIDEO)

Joe Biden snuck his indicted son Hunter into the White House on Tuesday.

Hunter was spotted exiting Marine One with his son Beau, however, according to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, Hunter was not on the passenger list.

“Peter Doocy noticed someone hop off the chopper who was not on the passenger list. Hunter Biden is here at the White House after defying the Congressional subpoena,” Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden last Wednesday arrived in DC and gave a press conference on Capitol Hill where he revealed he will only answer questions under his own rules despite a congressional subpoena.

Congressional Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter Biden said he will only testify “at a public hearing.”

House Oversight Chairman James Comer last Wednesday announced GOP lawmakers will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings after Hunter Biden brazenly defied a lawful subpoena.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Comer said.

“We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden,” Comer added.

Hunter defied the subpoena after he was hit with a new federal indictment.

The Justice Department earlier this month filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

A defiant Hunter Biden snuck into the White House on Tuesday.

WATCH:

Why didn't the White House include Hunter Biden on the list of people traveling with the president? pic.twitter.com/Q3eKyujy7q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2023

Hunter and his son Beau exited Marine One on the South Lawn on Tuesday following a return from Delaware.

Beau Biden Jr, grandson of @POTUS and son of Hunter, is helped off Marine One following the return from Delaware. pic.twitter.com/5sb2ehyjUY — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) December 19, 2023

Hunter Biden doesn’t have a care in the world. He was spotted shopping with Joe Biden in Delaware on Monday before returning to DC.