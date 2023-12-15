Jan 6 Patriot Panel Twitter Space with Several J6 Prisoners Tonight at 7:00 PM ET on X + TGP’s Alicia Powe and Cara Castronuova

The Jan 6 movement has been bolstered by some amazing wins recently.

Now, all of the exciting action is going to be discussed LIVE tonight at 7 pm EST on Twitter Spaces with Gateway Pundit reporters Cara Castronuova and Alicia Powe and a star-studded group of guests.

Your favorite patriots will be in attendance, bringing together the community with a Christmas fundraiser for the SponsorJ6.com commissary fund. The fund benefits every Jan 6 prisoner with $100 a month for their commissary account.

The event will feature Wayne Allyn Root from Real America’s Voice, Pete Santilli, Joe Oltmann, Paula Calloway from Patriot Mail Project, and Professor David Clements – whose new documentary on January 6, ‘Let My People Go,’ launches TODAY.

Jake Lang’s attorney, Steven Metcalf, will also be in attendance to answer any questions about the intricacies of the 1512 Obstruction of Congress case that’s headed to the Supreme Court for the Jan 6ers!

Video investigators and Jan 6ers Tommy Tatum and James Brett will also be announcing some breathtaking new findings in their J6 video hunt!

Don’t miss this tonight!