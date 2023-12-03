Is The Fad Dying Down? Actress Busy Philipps Announces 15 Year Old Daughter is Dropping Using ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

Extremely woke leftist activist Busy Phillips has announced that her 15-year-old daughter is dropping using “they/them” pronouns and has returned to using “she/her.”

The 44-year-old actress had announced on her “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” podcast in 2021 that her daughter, Birdie, was gay and using nonbinary pronouns.

“The truth is Birdie has decided that her pronouns are she/her,” Phillips told Page Six at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala on Thursday night.

The actress said that her daughter’s change of heart is “what’s so incredible about what gender-affirming care can be. That you allow kids to figure out who they are.”

It is unclear if the child still identifies as LGBTQ or if it was just part of the trend that swept the nation.

Phillips claimed at the time that she had permission from the then-13-year-old to discuss her sexual preferences on the show.

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f–k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast,’” Phillips said in her 2021 podcast announcement.

“So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them,” Philipps continued. “I f–k up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too.”

In 2020, Phillips credited an abortion she had at 15 years old for her success in the entertainment industry while speaking at a protest outside the Supreme Court.

“There I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late night talk show. Soon I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f-cking home to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband, who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career,” Phillips said. “And I have all of this, all of it, because I was allowed to have bodily autonomy at 15.”

Actress @BusyPhilipps said she owes all of her success to having an abortion at 15, continues: “I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!” pic.twitter.com/ZoW6CM1HfD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

“I will never stop talking about my abortion, or my periods, or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up with the moon,” Phillips said.

In 2022, Phillips was arrested at a pro-abortion rally in DC.