Illegal Alien Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison for Raping Special Needs Woman in Ohio — After Being Deported FIVE Times

An illegal alien has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a special needs woman in Ohio.

German Mathews, 40, had been deported five times from the United States.

Breitbart News reports:

Last April, 40-year-old illegal alien German Mathews — who also went by the name Hernan Mateos — of Nicaragua approached the woman while she walked across a gas station parking lot. Prosecutors said Mathews prepared for the violent assault by putting his hoodie over his head. Mathews grabbed the woman, who has special needs, and pushed her down a hill into a wooded area before violently raping her while beating her face. Forest Park police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer told prosecutors that the woman’s face was beaten so badly that Mathews’ hands were covered in the victim’s blood.

A witness to the attack called the police, and when they arrived, he was still on top of her. Eventually, he attempted to flee the scene.

Mathews claimed that he was “possessed by a demon” at the time of the attack.

“He is an animalistic predator whose actions are beyond words,” Dreyer said.

Dreyer added that it was one of the worst crimes she had seen in her 20-year law enforcement career.