“”I Was Angry. I Was Disappointed” — Democrat Sen. Cardin Confronted About His Relationship with Ex-Staffer Who Filmed Hardcore Gay Sex Tape in US Senate

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) faced a barrage of questions concerning his knowledge and association with a former staffer involved in a shocking incident.

The 24-year-old ex-staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, filmed a hardcore gay sex tape within the confines of the US Senate.

Aiden was buck-naked except for a g-string jock strap as he straddled the Senator’s desk in the hearing room and smiled for the camera.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski asserted that the explicit behavior he was alleged to have been involved in within the Hart Senate Office Building was taken out of context and is now being weaponized against him due to his sexual orientation and political affiliations.

He is now planning to pursue legal action against what he calls defamatory allegations and a politically motivated attack on his character.

On Saturday, Aiden was terminated from his job.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” Cardin’s office told POLITICO. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

The Capitol Police are actively looking into the incident, which occurred in a Senate hearing room. Sources close to the investigation have indicated that charges under consideration could range from trespassing to obscenity violations.

Daily Mail reported:

Contacted by DailyMail.com Saturday morning, shortly before his firing was confirmed, Maese-Czeropski’s mother Magdalena Rivera Maese implied her son had been left distraught by what had happened, saying: ‘You don’t want to know how he’s doing.’ But his fortunes may worsen as an investigation has reportedly been launched into the video, which was said to be initially shared in a private group chat for gay men on The Hill. According to attorney Jonathan Turley, there are a number of laws that could potentially have been broken, including whether an unofficial use of the hearing room could be considered trespassing. He added that the footage could land the staffer in legal hot water if it was shot in the public room to make revenue, or if it could constitute a lewd, indecent or obscene act. There is also reportedly a question mark over whether he misused or damaged government property.

During an impromptu press encounter on Monday, Senator Cardin was pressed for answers regarding his connections to the parties involved and the circumstances under which the recording took place.

Senator Cardin, caught off-guard, repeatedly sidestepped questions about the hiring practices of his office and whether or not his office had booked the room where the incident reportedly occurred.

“I was angry. I was disappointed,” Cardin told the reporters. “It’s a breach of trust.”

Ben Cardin tells us that he is “terribly angered” about staffer who apparently filmed a sex tape in Hart 216. Says his office is cooperating with Capitol Police. Wouldn’t characterize what the aide was like/their relationship. Doesn’t know if charges are coming — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2023

“I don’t know the details,” Senator Cardin stated when asked how the former staffer gained access to the room.

When further probed about his previous interaction with the staffer, Senator Cardin acknowledged his awareness of all his employees but refused to comment on the nature of his relationship with Aiden.

“These are personnel issues and, uh, I would not be the right person. I just not gonna get into personnel issues,” said Cardin when asked if Aiden exhibited any unusual behavior while he was working in his office.

Regarding inquiries about the nature of his relationship with Aiden, Cardin responded, “I can’t disclose that information. I’m not going to discuss my personal relationships.”

When probed about the legitimacy of the video, Cardin said, “I’m not sure, I’m not going to comment on that. It’s a matter for investigation, I believe. I’m not aware of the specifics. It’s beyond my knowledge…”

WATCH: