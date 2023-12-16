“‘I Told You” — Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn Reacts to Capitol’s Gay Sex Scandal Following His Previous Revelations About D.C. Orgies

Former Representative Madison Cawthorn has made headlines again, this time in reaction to a scandal involving a Capitol staffer.

A young male staffer for Maryland Democrat Senator Ben Cardin was terminated following allegations of engaging in graphic sexual acts within the Hart Senate Office Building. The staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a recent college graduate, denied the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated and fabricated.

Former congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has weighed in, providing his take on the unraveling events.

Cawthorn wrote on X, “I told you.”

Former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) wrote, “I bet tonight Cawthorn is somewhere laughing at all the people who said he was crazy. Seems pretty real that DC is filled with Sex and cocaine… Hey y’all when all is bad and work is hard, you can always record a cute armature porno in the office.”

Cawthorn has been no stranger to controversy himself, having previously made waves with claims of invitations to drug-fueled orgies by Washington elites.

In 2022, Cawthorn exposed the scandalous activities in D.C., revealing invitations to orgies and drug parties he received, as stated during an interview.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington. I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, the average age is probably 60 or 70.” “And I look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics, guys that then all of a sudden, you get invited to like, well, “hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come.” And I’m like, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.” “The fact that there’s some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you, and it’s like, this is wild.”

WATCH:

Following his interview and his open discussion on the perversion and filth in Washington D.C., House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy DID NOT ask for an investigation.

Instead, GOP Leader McCarthy met with Madison Cawthorn and told him he needs to turn his life around or “there will be consequences.”

And there were consequences. Following this interview, the Uniparty released numerous smears and hit pieces on Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

The Uniparty even ran revenge porn video and photos to smear the popular MAGA representative.

Here are a few of the hit pieces – all of them were smears and misrepresented by the mainstream media:

The defiant Cawthorn released a statement in response to the threat from the Washington elites:

Corruption and unethical activities exist in Washington. It’s an indisputable fact. If you don’t think that’s true, you’ve not witnessed the Swamp. My comments on a recent podcast appearance calling out corruption have been used by the left and the media to disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities. Trending: SICK: Democrat Senate Staffer Caught Having Graphic Sex with Older “Bear” Partner in Capitol Office Building (GRAPHIC VIDEO) I’ve considered for several days how best to address this controversy. The culture in Washington is corrupt. Human nature is fallen. Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you. It’s all about power- but my colleagues and I are fighting that corruption. Western North Carolina, you sent me to Washington to change the culture. If you want Washington to operate without accountability, send someone else. If you want someone who will throw the entire DC swamp into a meltdown because I call out corruption – send me back. The left and the media want to use my words to divide the GOP. They are terrified of Republicans taking back the House and seeing Leader McCarthy become Speaker McCarthy. Their efforts to divide us will fail. I will not back down to the mob, and I will not let them win. I will continue fighting for many years to come.

Cawthorn subsequently faced defeat in his election, reflecting a political ‘rite of passage’ where non-conformists were systematically eliminated from the higher ranks of authority.