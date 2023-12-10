House Administration Subcommittee On Oversight Posts Blurred J6 Footage On Rumble

The House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight began posting Jan. 6 footage on Rumble on Friday.

The committee states in the “About” section of its Rumble channel that it has blurred the footage during specific times to protect the identity of private citizens:

The footage in this video is from a west-facing camera at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. This camera footage is the first of many the Committee on House Administration, Subcommittee on Oversight will be posting exclusively on Rumble. Certain clips throughout the day will appear blurred during specific times when USCP personnel manually zoomed in the camera. The blurring effect was added by the Subcommittee before publishing where a private citizen’s face becomes recognizable. This is to protect the identity of private citizens from doxing. Additionally, the time stamp for each individual clip is included in the title.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the importance of selectively editing the footage to conceal the identity of those who participated in the January 6 protest.

“We’re going through a methodical process of releasing them as quickly as we can. We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against or to be charged by the DOJ,” Johnson explained.

Johnson also mentioned the hiring of additional personnel to expedite this process, ensuring that the American people will ultimately have access to all the footage to form their own opinions on the events of January 6.

His announcement prompted outrage on both sides of the aisle.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes claims Johnson “is actively running cover for criminal insurrectionists.”

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend warns Johnson’s decision to blur out faces in the J6 footage will “delay justice.”

In November, the Committee on House Administration launched a website allowing crowdsourcing of the first trove of January 6 footage.

The CHA published just 15 of roughly 41,000 hours of J6 footage, igniting even more public scrutiny over the pace of the release after withholding the footage from the public for nearly three years.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice already has all of the footage, and so-called “Sedition Hunters” have been compiling and analyzing the thousands of hours of footage diligently around the clock following the Capitol riot to identify J6ers for the FBI.

Sedition Hunters have boasted to NBC News about “building the FBI’s cases” against January 6 defendants from “soup to nuts.”

In November, The Gateway Pundit published a trove of links to footage of the police body cam footage Congress refuses to release that was originally compiled by Sedition Hunters, a group of far-left leaning “internet sleuths” who assist the Federal Bureau of Investigations with tracking and identifying J6 protesters.

Sedition Hunters typically hide behind profile pictures of cartoons and nicknames on social media, except for broadcasting their preferred pronouns in their bios, concealing their identities while doxing January 6 protesters.

One who uses the handle eyeball@sedtionscanner on Twitter recommended the group utilize the website J6attack.com to help identify protesters in the footage.

J6 Individuals Tool: Thousands of J6 participants, searchable by clothing, weapons, hair, beards, brands. If you’re watching video and want to know who you’re looking at. There’s a good chance this could help. https://t.co/plSV1vqGYu — Eyeball (@seditionscanner) November 29, 2023



The fascistic “sleuths” are also railing against Johnson for blurring the newly released footage and fear the they will not be able to hold every Trump supporter who was in DC on January 6 accountable by Jan. 6, 2026, when the statute of limitations expires and the names of identifying additional rioters will be withheld from the public