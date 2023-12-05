Speaker Johnson Declares J6 Footage Faces Must Be Blurred Prior to Public Release for Security Reasons (VIDEO)

Last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson took a significant step towards transparency by making the first batch of January 6 footage publicly accessible through the Committee on House Administration website.

This initiative aligns with Johnson’s previous promise to release thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the January 6, 2021 events at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans,” Speaker Johnson stated.

In his commitment to truth and transparency, Johnson announced the immediate posting of video on a public website, with plans to quickly add nearly all of the 44,000 hours of footage.

“When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021. Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. Meanwhile, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored,” Johnson said.

The Committee on House Administration (CHA) publicly launched the website with the first tranche of January 6 footage, already setting forth a wave of public scrutiny and analysis.

However, the pace of releasing these tapes has come under scrutiny. Amy Kremer, co-founder of Women for Trump, expressed frustration as only a mere fraction of the promised video content has been published.

She wrote:

JAN 6 TAPES ARE BEING SLOW ROLLED At the present rate, only 4.7% of J6 TAPES will be released by the end of this Only 90 hours of J6 tapes have been released That is only .2% of the total number of hours that the American public has been promised Speaker Johnson promised to release all of the footage 18 days ago on Nov 17th In 18 days, only 90 hours of footage has been released That means they have uploaded the equivalent of 5 hours per day After the 2024 elections, the new congress will be sworn in on Jan 3, 2025 There are 396 days from today until Jan 3, 2025 We all know they won't work 396 days But if they continue to upload the video at the rate of 5 hours a day They will only upload another 1980 hours Add that to the 90 hours they have already uploaded and you will have 2070 hours total of J6 tapes Speaker Johnson promised to release all of the tapes and it has been reported that there are over 44,000 hours of video 2070 hours of video is only 4.7% of the total hours of video We are being played as they slow roll this!!! WHY?!? I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to be quiet RELEASE THE DAMN TAPES NOW!!!! They need to be releasing 111 hours per day of J6 footage to have it all released by the time the next Congress is sworn in It could be Democrat controlled, so it has to be done NOW As of today, they haven't even released 111 hours Why are they slow rolling this?!?

On Tuesday, Speaker Johnson addressed another critical aspect of this release during a press briefing with Jewish students. To protect individuals from potential retaliation or legal consequences, faces in the J6 footage will be blurred.

Johnson emphasized the importance of protecting those who participated in the events of January 6 from DOJ charges and other concerns.

“We’re going through a methodical process of releasing them as quickly as we can. We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against or to be charged by the DOJ,” Johnson explained.

He also mentioned the hiring of additional personnel to expedite this process, ensuring that the American people will ultimately have access to all the footage to form their own opinions on the events of January 6.

