INTRODUCING IVORY HECKER: The Host of “Gateway: Beyond the Headlines” on Vigilant News Network – Weeknights at 6 PM Eastern on VNN

As The Gateway Pundit earlier – Vigilant News Network (VNN) is a soon-to-be-launched news media outlet that will eventually offer 17 hours per day of – mostly live – news programming, seven days a week.

VNN is being built out from the Vigilant News digital site, which has seen rapid growth since its launch less than three months ago.

VNN has invested significant resources into building out a world-class app that will allow viewers to stream VNN on AppleTV, Firestick, Roku, our website or wherever you stream your favorite programming.

VNN’s flagship show is Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

Gateway: Beyond the Headlines is produced in coordination with The Gateway Pundit, one of the largest and most influential conservative news sites in America today. The Gateway Pundit will be distributing Gateway: Beyond the Headlines on its popular news site and the show will also be distributed among our growing network of digital partners.

Today, we are announcing the host of Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

Ivory Hecker.

You may recognize Ivory Hecker – Ivory made headlines in June 2021 after she announced live on the air that she went to Project Veritas with damning information on FOX Corp and their COVID policy.

Project Veritas released the recording of a Fox News Corp supervisor telling Hecker to “cease and desist” posting on Hydroxychloroquine, the life-saving drug touted by President Trump.

The entire episode made national news.

Ivory Hecker is a fighter. She’s fearless. And she’s intelligent and beautiful. She is a perfect pick for Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

In an era of AI, spin, distortion, and straight-up fake news, it is difficult for the discerning consumer of media to know what they can or can’t trust. We at VNN vow to change that. We vow to do better.

We know the American people have lost faith in the media, and rightfully so. We know the average American treats the media with scorn, and that scorn is duly earned. But the truth is why we need the media. We need a functioning media – committed to delivering facts – to inform American voters, American citizens, and American consumers. We trust the American people to decide what is right – it is not the job of the media to tell people what they should believe, it is the job of the media to inform.

“We are absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to partner with one of the most trusted voices in media in Gateway Pundit,” said Chris Barron, CEO of VNN. “Gateway’s Beyond the Headlines will be must-watch TV for anyone looking for the truth unshackled from the corrupting force of woke corporate advertisers.”

CHECK THE GATEWAY PUNDIT FOR UPDATES ON GATEWAY: BEYOND THE HEADLINES.

Weeknights at 6 PM Eastern on VNN.

You won’t want to miss it.