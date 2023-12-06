Announcing: “Gateway: Beyond the Headlines” on Vigilant News Network – More Information Coming Soon…

Vigilant News Network (VNN) is a soon-to-be launched news outlet that will eventually offer 17 hours per day of – mostly live – news programming, seven days a week.

VNN is being built out from the Vigilant News digital site, which has seen rapid growth since its launch less than three months ago. VNN has invested significant resources into building out a world-class app that will allow viewers to stream VNN on AppleTV, Firestick, Roku, our website or wherever you stream your favorite programming.

VNN’s flagship show is Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

Gateway: Beyond the Headlines is produced in coordination with The Gateway Pundit, one of the largest and most influential conservative news sites in America today. The Gateway Pundit will be distributing Gateway: Beyond the Headlines on its well-read news site and the show will also be distributed among our growing network of digital partners.

In an era of AI, spin, distortion, and, straight up fake news, it is difficult for the discerning consumer of media to know what they can or can’t trust. We at VNN vow to change that. We vow to do better.

We know the American people have lost faith in the media, and rightfully so. We know the average American treats the media with scorn, and that scorn is duly earned. But the truth is that we need the media. We need a functioning media – committed to delivering facts – to inform American voters, American citizens, and American consumers. We trust the American people to decide what is right – it is not the job of the media to tell people what they should believe, it is the job of the media to inform.

“We are absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to partner with one of the most trusted voices in media in Gateway Pundit,” said Chris Barron, CEO of VNN. “Gateway’s Beyond the Headlines will be must-watch TV for anyone looking for the truth unshackled from the corrupting force of woke corporate advertisers.”

CHECK OUT FRIDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE HOST OF GATEWAY: BEHIND THE HEADLINES