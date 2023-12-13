Helpless Florida Teen Suffers Fractured Skull After Being Slammed into the Concrete and Brutally Beaten by Several Youths (VIDEO)

A shocking video has emerged showing the moment a helpless teen student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was ferociously slammed into the ground on his head and then beaten during a brawl this week.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas was the site of one of the worst school shootings in American history back in 2018.

WSVN reported the student, who is a high school senior, was hospitalized after the assault. Coral Springs Police revealed the incident occurred after school at 3 P.M. on Tuesday at North Community Park, near the high school, in a side parking lot utilized by students.

Information regarding yesterday’s incident at North Community Park. pic.twitter.com/6YFLOgpylm — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) December 13, 2023

The video footage shows one youth carrying the defenseless victim over his shoulder and then slamming him into the concrete. The teen lies motionless and unconscious on the ground.

Several attackers are seen continuing to slug the victim while he is down.

‼️WARNING! SHOCKING VIOLENCE! Student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland brutally beaten. Witnesses say this took place after school hours at North Community Park. Coral Springs Police responded. pic.twitter.com/q4HGVPnoNT — Chris Nelson (@ReOpenChris) December 13, 2023

The student suffered a fractured skull as a result of the slam and brutal beating.

UPDATE: The student is in the hospital with a fractured skull. — Chris Nelson (@ReOpenChris) December 13, 2023

Three other teen boys then approach the student and appear to try to help him, but he remains unresponsive.

A friend of the victim told WSVN that 15 people had chased him before the attack.

I was there when they started chasing him, but when I left, he was in an ambulance. I heard that he fractured his skull. I just know he’s OK, and I hope that doesn’t happen again.

As WSVN reported, multiple other witnesses revealed the student was bleeding from his head.

Coral Springs Police are working with the Broward County School District to determine which students were involved, but no arrests have been made.