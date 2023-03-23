Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Arrested After Disrupting Congressional Hearing (Video)

Manuel Oliver, father of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, a student killed in the February 14, 2018 Parkland High School massacre, was thrown out of a Congressional committee hearing on ATF overreach Thursday and then arrested by Capitol Police after an apparent struggle in the hallway. Oliver had stood up in the hearing room and yelled, “You’re full of s***!”, after his wife Patricia had been ordered out for disrupting the hearing. Oliver kept yelling variations of “full of s***!” as he was escorted out of the hearing room by police.



Screen image via Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL)/Twitter.

Oliver had earlier tweeted his hostility against Republican committee members from the hearing, “Im inside a hearing in DC. It’s incredible how republicans decided to atact @ATFHQ over America’s gun violence epidemic. It is so obvious their role as Gun Industry’s little [email protected]!”

Im inside a hearing in DC. It’s incredible how republicans decided to atact @ATFHQ over America’s gun violence epidemic. It is so obvious their role as Gun Industry’s little [email protected]! pic.twitter.com/JERuSlUhcw — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) March 23, 2023

Last year Oliver was thrown out of an event at the Biden White House for being disruptive and heckling Biden.

Videos taken by ABC News reporter Will Steakin, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) activist Ryan Deitsch and Punchbowl News reporter Mica Soellner show police struggling to control Oliver while his wife, who was also thrown out of the hearing, harangued officers to the point she was shoved away. Frost and other activists harassed the officers as they made the arrest of Oliver.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver were removed from the hearing room I heard a loud thud outside the room, ran out, and saw officers pinning Manuel to the ground Rep Frost ran out shortly after: https://t.co/ZebugeU98Z pic.twitter.com/9TGc8M6Bc2 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) March 23, 2023

Here is @manueloliver00 being arrested for speaking out at a committee hearing. His son, Jaoquin, was shot to death in Parkland, Fl. MANNY IS A HERO. He didn’t deserve this. The Republican Chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6jccYvesHb — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 23, 2023

Trigger Warning: Police Violence

This is video I captured during the incident. This shows an exaggerated force (paid by your tax dollars) restraining & removing Mr Oliver from the hearing. While the Oliver’s did disrupted a federal proceeding, this response is beyond unjustified. pic.twitter.com/7uqCvNFF1N — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) March 23, 2023

USCP appears to be arresting a man outside the hearing room pic.twitter.com/K3nMVWsJZT — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) March 23, 2023

Video of the disruptions by the Olivers and their being ejected by subcommittee Chairman Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX)

Video of Manuel and Patrica Oliver being removed from the hearing at direction of GOP Chair Rep. Pat Fallon Both appear to leave without resistance… moments later there was a loud thud outside the hearing room and I found Manuel being pinned to the ground by multiple officers: https://t.co/ZebugeU98Z pic.twitter.com/zdpfPGHjDn — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) March 23, 2023

More disruptions led to the hearing going into recess.

i wish i could see what's going on here pic.twitter.com/QmQNSbjDHP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2023

Video of Oliver heckling Biden at the White House, July 11, 2022:

