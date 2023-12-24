Parents of Conservative Reporter Jack Posobiec Swatted

by

“My parents were just Swatted,” Jack Posobiec said in a post on X on Saturday afternoon. “Everyone is fine.”

“Law enforcement are fully involved and tracking down the perpetrator,” Posobiec said.

“They told police that I had shot my parents and was threatening to shoot my family,” Posobiec said.

As The Post Millennial noted, Mediaite published a hit piece on Posobiec and Tim Pool before the swatting incident.

Mediaite reported: “Posobiec is unknown to 72% of Americans and even less popular to Republicans, 75% of whom don’t know who he is. The same is true of Pool; 69% of Americans and 74% of Republicans have never heard of him.”

Highly popular podcaster Tim Pool has also been swatted numerous times over the years.

Tim Pool was swatted while he was doing a livestream last year.

“Hey, the cops just walked in,” Tim Pool said.

“Somebody swatted us,” a co-host said.

Tim Pool explained to his audience that someone made a fake police report that there was an active shooter at his studio.

Two police officers burst into Pool’s studio and told him they received a call that two people had been shot and killed.

VIDEO:

