Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted at Her Home for the Eighth Time on Christmas Day

In a disturbing repeat of past incidents, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was the target of yet another “swatting” event, this time occurring on Christmas Day.

This marks the latest in a series of such episodes, with the congresswoman revealing that it was her eighth time dealing with such a crisis.

“Swatting” is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Despite the situation, Greene remained undeterred in her festive spirits, celebrating the holiday with her family and expressing her appreciation for the local police.

Rep. Greene took to X/Twitter to share her experience with her followers:

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

The first swatting incident against Greene occurred in August 2022, when a false report of a shooting at her home led to a heavy police presence. Since then, she has been targeted seven more times, with the most recent incident occurring on Christmas day.

On Sunday, the parents of conservative reporter Jack Posobiec were also swatted.

“My parents were just Swatted,” Jack Posobiec said in a post on X on Saturday afternoon. “Everyone is fine.”

“Law enforcement are fully involved and tracking down the perpetrator,” Posobiec said.

One user commented on MTG’s tweet saying, “20 years in prison for people caught doing this! Draft legislation making it a federal crime!”

Another wrote, “Crazy how they track down an old lady in a MAGA hat that once visited congress through open doors… but they can’t track 8-time swatters.”

Last week, authorities have exposed a national swatting ring linked to LulzSec, a notorious black hat hacking group. The investigation, still underway, reveals a disturbing trend of children being recruited by the group and paid substantial sums in Bitcoin for their involvement in these dangerous pranks.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Okaloosa County School District, held a joint news conference to shed light on the ongoing investigation.

