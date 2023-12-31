Good Boy! Toy the Israeli Combat Dog Sniffs out Ambush Tunnel, Neutralizes Terrorist

More stunning bravery and loyalty from Israel’s Oketz (Sting) combat dog unit: Oketz dogs are sent to conduct initial scanning before the soldiers raided terrorist infrastructure, Arutz Sheva reports. The dogs identify terrorist threats, preventing harm to Israeli forces, as well as mapping houses and locating weapons and explosives.

During a joint operation with the 460th Brigade in the Jabalia area, a dog named Patrick scanned the location before the forces entered the building, Arutz Sheva writes. During the scan, Patrick detected a terrorist prepared to ambush the forces at the entrance and neutralized him, thus preventing an attack.

In another operation in the Rimal area, a dog named Toy found a corridor connecting the building where the soldiers were located to another building where a terrorist was lying in ambush. Toy neutralized the terrorist, thus saving the force from operating in a dangerous building.

in light of the recent attacks and attempted intrusions into farms throughout Israel, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, has increased the pace of training and distributing security dogs to civilian security coordinators and emergency squads, Arutz Sheva reports.

These dogs are trained to deter threats, detect suspicious movements, and aid in neutralizing threats and terrorists who are attempting to intrude into towns. The IDU has also arranged supplementary lessons and training for security personnel in which they learn to use the dogs for protection.

The Israel Defense Forces also destroyed explosive devices and other terrorist infrastructure inside a kindergarten in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as the military continued its offensive against Hamas, JNS reported.

Troops found the explosives planted inside the school during searches on the outskirts of Al-Shati Camp on the northern Gaza coast.

IDF troops from the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (Bedouin Battalion) uncovered two tunnel shafts in southern Gaza and destroyed them with the assistance of armored and engineering forces, JNS writes. The IDF said on Saturday night that Hamas terrorists had fired on Israeli soldiers from a Gaza school where civilians were sheltering.

Soldiers from the IDF’s 188th Brigade’s combat team had been operating in the area of a school in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, encountering Hamas squads firing from buildings. On Thursday, the military received intelligence that dozens of Hamas terrorists had entrenched themselves inside a school together with civilians, JNS reports.

“The terrorists took advantage of the presence of civilians in the school area in order to fire RPGs and small arms at the forces while hiding behind women and children,” the IDF said.

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of terror targets during the overnight hours, including military compounds and a tunnel.

