Muslims Worldwide Throw a Fit over Israeli Bomb-Sniffing Dog Named after Mohammed’s Child Bride Aisha

Forget the “20,000 dead children” and the 1200 Israelis, Thais and others raped, tortured and murdered Oct. 7 and the 240 hostages held by Hamas – Muslims worldwide are now freaking out over an Israeli Army video showing an IDF bomb-sniffing dog named “Aisha”, who was the Prophet Mohammed’s 9-year-old child bride.

Doggie-cam footage showed Aisha, an IDF dog soldier, sniffing out bombs in Gaza and saving IDF soldiers’ lives.

Many Muslims are afraid of dogs, especially black dogs, because the Hadiths (Sayings of the Prophet Muhammed) call them “the devil among dogs,” ordering Muslims “to kill dogs.”

Commenting on the video, “Nashab” said, “The Zionist army publishes a video of a military dog from the Oketz special dog unit in Gaza. The dog is named ‘Aisha’ with audacity!”

He added, “This video is for anyone with a little religion and a little decency to contemplate a glimmer of good from this monstrous entity!”

Ahmed Fawzi questioned, “Where is our outrage about sectarian and doctrinal issues? Where are the Wahhabi and Salafist scholars as they watch the Zionist enemy insult Lady ‘Aisha’?”

Mohammed Al-Ghaili expressed deep sadness, saying, “It is very sad that the monsters and scum of the world are insulting the Mother of the Believers, may Allah be pleased with her.”

Omar Al-Qarshi suggested that this is an attempt to exploit religious differences between Shia and Sunni, stating, “They found common ground on the Palestinian cause.”