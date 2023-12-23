Good Boy! Watch IDF K-9 Dog Soldier Sniff out Hamas Terror Tunnel

Operating in the Issa area of Gaza City, IDF troops destroyed a Hamas terror tunnel with the help of Oketz K-9 dogs.

Soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade who were operating in the area located and discovered a number of shafts leading to a significant underground tunnel route, Arutz Sheva reports. Soldiers of the Yahalom combat engineers and the Oketz K-9 Unit examined the multi-level underground tunnel network beneath the “Issa” post – used as an underground base by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Its floors were used for storage, hideouts, command and control, and movement of operatives between different areas, Arutz Sheva writes. The soldiers destroyed the underground tunnel route in collaboration with the combat engineering forces of the 99th Division.

The IDF released footage from the Marom Brigade’s Oketz K-9 Unit’s dog cameras, revealing a tunnel network hundreds of meters long, including command and communication rooms, hideouts with dozens of meters of space, concrete bunkers, and water and electricity installations.

So far in the war, the unit’s soldiers and dogs have scanned dozens of tunnels, locating findings that allow the forces to enter the tunnels, Arutz Sheva writes.