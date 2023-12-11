Former Miss World Blasts Women’s Organizations for Silence on Hamas Atrocities “I Feel so Ashamed that I was a Part of This Organization” (Video)

Former Miss Israel and Miss World Linor Abargil blasted the United Nations and international women’s groups for their failure outright to condemn Hamas’ brutal sexual violence against Israeli women.

Abargil, a rape survivor, joined Fox News on Thursday to express her shame at being involved with organizations like the United Nations.

Dozens of cases of sexual assault and sexual crimes by Hamas terrorists used as a tool of war have been documented, according to police evidence.

One massacre survivor testified that she saw another woman being raped in front of her, Arutz Sheva reports. “I knew that he raped her, then they transferred her to someone else. She was alive until, in the end, he shot her,” said the survivor.

Yet feminists and Human Rights groups have been unwilling to publically condemn Hamas’ mass raping of Israeli women.

“Me Too” seems to have become “Me Too unless you are a Jew.”

“Believe all women” unless they are Israelis and you have terrorists to protect.

It took nearly TWO MONTHS for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, known as UN Women, to finally bring itself to mildly criticize Hamas for its rape and murder spree.

Although the UN has issued statements condemning the Hamas terrorist attack on civilians, UN Women has stayed silent on addressing reports of the gender-based violence perpetrated by Hamas.

Abargil shared, “25 years ago, when I promoted my film ‘Brave Miss World,’ which was on Netflix for like 10 years, it was an Emmy nomination, it has, you know, people watching it from all over the world – and I felt the U.N. were supporting me and believed me. They didn’t ask for any investigation then.”

“But today I feel so ashamed that I was a part of this organization and any other women organization that are so silent and didn’t condemn Hamas even once except one time on Friday evening when they say in the same sentence that they were alarmed by what happened to the Israeli woman by the sexual assault. And then in the same sentence, they say that they are very worried about Palestinian woman and that we have to have a cease-fire,” she continued.

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Last week, Abargil took the podium at U.N. headquarters in New York City and chastised women’s organizations for putting politics over the brutal actions of Hamas.

“The truth will be revealed, we will not forget them, and we will ensure that the world will not forget them. We will be the voice taken from them,” she said.

Watch: