Finland’s Intelligence Agency Declassifies Long Awaited File on Lee Harvey Oswald

Finland’s security intelligence service, known by its acronym “Supo,” has declassified a 60-year-old file on Lee Harvey Oswald’s 1959 visit to Finland.

Following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in November of 1963, Supo wrote a memorandum on JFK’s reported killer Oswald’s stay in Finland but kept it secret from the public until now.

Yle, Finland’s national public broadcasting company, reported that Supo released several documents detailing Oswald’s visit to Finland.

The newly released file reveals Oswald arrived in Finland on October 10, 1959, at the Hotel Torni in Helsinki.

Oswald checked into room 309 in the hotel and was supposed to stay for five days until he left the hotel the second night to stay at the Klaus Kurki Hotel, where he remained for another three nights.

Supo was unable to determine the reason for Oswald’s visit to Finland but did note Oswald was able to obtain a Soviet visa “surprisingly quickly” after leaving Helsinki.

One interesting part of the memo reveals that Supo corrected one of its entries in its memo that originally stated Oswald flew from Helsingistä (Helsinki ) to Tukholmaan(Stockholm).

The intelligence agency corrected its memo by crossing out that Oswald went to Stockholm and instead wrote he flew to Moskovaan (Moscow).

The first memo, dated 23 July 1963, contains an incorrect entry. It stated that Oswald had traveled from Helsinki to Stockholm on the basis of information from the Klaus Kurki Hotel. In fact, Oswald was not going west but east. The Supo inspector was correct in his assessment that Oswald had been in Helsinki 'apparently waiting for a visa'. Later, a correction was made to the hotel register, according to which he left for Moscow via Vainikkala. After leaving Helsinki, he arrived in Moscow, expressing an immediate desire for Soviet citizenship.

The Biden administration, earlier in the year, released several files regarding JFK’s assassination.

