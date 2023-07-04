New JFK Record Dump Reveals President Lyndon Johnson Was Thinking to Replace AG Robert Kennedy Just 10 Days After JFK’s Assassination, Files Show Johnson Said NO to Independent Investigations of JFK’s Assassination

It’s already well known President Lyndon B. Johnson and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy didn’t get along.

There are several accounts of the two bumping heads throughout the 1960s.

However, newly unclassified documents from the latest JFK file dump reveal just ten days after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the newly sworn-in Johnson “indicated that there should be some cabinet changes.”

While speaking about Cabinet changes, Johnson then proceeded to make reference to the Attorney General at the time Robert F. Kennedy.

President Johnson then switched tones and noted that he was waiting for Bobby Kennedy to decide what role, “if any,” he wished to obtain.

The new document shows that Johnson’s “Let Us Continue Speech” just five days after Kennedy’s assassination was just pure rhetoric.

In the Let Us Continue speech Johnson attempted to persuade key people in the Kennedy administration to stay in office but just five days after his Let Us Continue speech Johnson was already having private conversations about making some “Cabinet Changes.”

In other parts of the same unclassified file, Johnson turned down a request from the Department of Justice suggesting Johnson to allow an independent panel of lawyers and jurists to investigate Kennedy’s assassination.

It was reported Johnson even had “contempt” of the plan for independent investigators to get to the bottom of Kennedy’s assassination.

You can read the entire document here.

According to National Archive, The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is processing previously withheld John F. Kennedy assassination-related records to comply with President Biden's Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies on the Temporary Certification Regarding Disclosure of Information in Certain Records Related to the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy, requiring disclosure of releasable records by June 30, 2023.

You can read or download it here.