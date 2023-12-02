Fetterman Shocks The View, Rips Into Democrat Senator Bob Menendez, Defends Santos (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) shocked the hags on The View when he coherently ripped into Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and defended Santos.

“We have a colleague in the Senate that’s actually done much more sinister kinds of things. He needs to go. If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow Menendez to remain in the Senate? Menendez is really a Senator for Egypt, not New Jersey,” Fetterman said as he defended Santos.

“His lies were almost kind of funny,” Fetterman said of Santos.

GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives on Friday. 105 RINOs joined the Democrats and voted to oust Santos.



George Santos

Santos was ousted after Biden’s Justice Department indicted and arrested him on 13 charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements. Santos was later hit with a superseding indictment.

Two of the wire fraud counts were for $564 payments through interstate wires.

$564 payment!!



Santos indictment

In contrast, Senator Bob Menendez was charged with acting as a foreign agent.



Bob Menendez

In September, federal prosecutors announced that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez had been indicted on charges of bribery and corruption.

Last month Menendez was charged with acting as a foreign agent in a superseding indictment.

The superseding indictment filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan claims Menendez “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.”

“The Senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes….. cash, gold, home mortgage payments, jobs, cars, and other things of value” in exchange for “using his power and influence to protect and enrich [New Jersey] businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.

Nadine Menendez was given a “no-show” or “low-show” job, a Mercedes Benz and other things of value, Damian Williams said.

Special agents discovered $500,000 of cash stuffed into envelopes in closets. “Some of the cash was stuffed in the Senator’s jacket pockets. Some of the envelopes of cash contained Daibes’ fingerprints and Daibes’ DNA,” Williams said at a press conference last month.



evidence photos show cash, Mercedes and gold bars

Menendez used the race card after he was indicted and refused to resign. He is still attending classified briefings.