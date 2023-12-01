BREAKING: House Votes to Expel Rep. George Santos from House of Representatives- 105 Worthless Republicans Vote to Remove Santos — WE WILL NOT FORGET!

The US House of Representatives voted Friday morning on Resolution 878 – the expulsion of House member Representative George Santos.

They voted him out.

RINOs and Democrats have been gunning for this day since Santos entered Congress.

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT WILL BE TRACKING ALL OF THE GOP REPS WHO VOTE TO EXPEL GEORGE SANTOS.

This is the third time the US House has voted to expel George Santos.

George Santos has not been CONVICTED of a crime. He was indicted by the House Ethics Committee led by Republicans.

Meanwhile, Democrat Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Mad Maxine Waters and others accused of much more serious crimes will never face such a vote.

WE WILL NOT FORGET THIS VOTE.