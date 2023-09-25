Defiant Menendez Says He Won’t Resign After He Was Indicted on Bribery and Corruption Charges (VIDEO)

Embattled Senator Bob Menendez (NJ) held a presser on Monday after he was indicted on bribery and corruption charges.

Menendez stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, however, this was not enough for top New Jersey Democrats.

Top New Jersey Democrats called for Menendez to resign as Senator.

However, Menendez on Monday remained defiant after top Democrats called for his resignation. He made it clear that he would not be resigning.

“A cornerstone of the foundation of American democracy and our justice system is the principle that all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The court of public opinion is no substitute for our revered justice system,” Menendez said.

*Unless it’s Donald Trump*

“We cannot set aside the resumption of innocence for political expediency when the harm is irrevocable… Instead of waiting for all the facts to be presented, others have rushed to judgment because they see a political opportunity for themselves or those around them,” Menendez said.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, have been indicted on charges of bribery and corruption.

Federal prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York obtained a 3-count indictment against Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez.

Fred Daibes, a real estate developer, New Jersey businessman Wael Hana and Joseph Uribe were also charged.

“The Senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes….. cash, gold, home mortgage payments, jobs, cars, and other things of value” in exchange for “using his power and influence to protect and enrich [New Jersey] businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.

Nadine Menendez was given a “no-show” or “low-show” job, a Mercedes Benz and other things of value, Damian Williams said.

Special agents discovered $500,000 of cash stuffed into envelopes in closets. “Some of the cash was stuffed in the Senator’s jacket pockets. Some of the envelopes of cash contained Daibes’ fingerprints and Daibes’ DNA,” Williams said at a press conference on Friday.



evidence photos show cash, Mercedes and gold bars

Menendez used the race card on Friday after he was indicted.

“It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat. I am not going anywhere,” Menendez said.