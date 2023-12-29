Gateway Pundit Exclusive: Hundreds of Illegals Cross Border in Lukeville, AZ on Christmas Weekend – Aliens Housed in Tents Near Border Before Biden Transports Them Around The Country (VIDEO)

Hundreds of illegal immigrants flooded Arizona’s southern border in Lukeville last Friday before Christmas as Biden’s Border Crisis worsens.

On Friday, The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson traveled to the border in Lukeville with Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, Kari Lake attorney Bryan Blehm, and We The People AZ Alliance co-founder Steve Robinson. There, they encountered and spoke to numerous illegals who had just walked into America.

One visibly frustrated Border Patrol agent told The Gateway Pundit that five years ago, under President Trump, it was “nothing like this,” and there were “no quitters,” a term used to describe illegals who turn themselves in knowing they’ll be granted entry.

A vast majority of the illegals coming across are quitters, he said. Despite many not seeking asylum or planning to work in America, they are all given a free pass. “It doesn’t matter,” said the agent.

Some of the illegals are being released into the US and given a 2031 court date, The Gateway Pundit reported.

We also reported that there were 17 illegals encountered in November that were on the FBI’s terror watchlist, According to data from Customs and Border Protection.

After being processed and not deported, the federal government is taking these people to airports in Phoenix and Tucson to be transported around the country. Meanwhile, Americans struggled to afford holiday flights to spend Christmas and the New Year with family.

Bill Melugin reported last Thursday on the illegal immigrants in Lukeville from Mali, Senegal, and Guinea. One even showed Melugin the directions he had to get to Philadelphia.

Last Thursday, over 700 illegals crossed the border at the Lukeville port of entry alone.

Over 500 more came across Friday morning, and agents said hundreds more were expected to cross at the port and down the road in both directions.

A majority of the illegals are military-aged males, who come alone with no family, as seen below on the left. A small number of family units were lined up on the right.

The Lukeville port of entry is one of the smallest stations on the entire border.

INVASION in #Lukeville, #AZ Border Patrol agents estimate that 700-800 illegal immigrants will cross today at this port of entry alone… more to sneak through across the Lukeville Sector pic.twitter.com/QWosYO7MO9 — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) December 23, 2023

A few miles down the road from the Lukeville port of entry, numerous groups and individual illegal immigrants were seen walking in the rain and hail along the border wall toward immigration officers. Hiding inside a porta potty next to a water station appeared to be a spotter who would give directions to the incoming illegals.

After being detained momentarily, aliens are told to continue walking the road until they reach the processing station, where they wait in tents until agents can pick them up and transport them.

While at the processing tents in Lukeville, The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke to some of the illegals and filmed many inside lying on the floor after traveling from different countries, including Mexico, Mali, Guinea, and India. Some appeared to be from Middle Eastern countries based on their attire and headdressing. When asked for their thoughts on Joe Biden, one said he is the “best President.”

Watch below: