Melugin: African Illegals at Border Carry Instructions to Get to Philly Center (VIDEO)

Biden’s border crisis is getting worse by the day. Mass numbers of illegals are pouring into the United States daily.

December is on track to be a record month for illegal border crossings. According to Customs and Border Protection, more than 300,000 illegals will likely pour into the US in December on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

On Thursday morning, over 700 illegals crossed the southern border into the U.S. in Lukeville, Arizona. This is just the morning alone.

“Massive numbers of adult men from around the world mixed in with families from Mexico and Ecuador. This is daily here,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

Some of these illegals are from Guinea in western Africa.

Watch:

BREAKING: Another mass illegal crossing of 700+ in Lukeville, AZ this morning. A seemingly endless line now walking to an outdoor Border Patrol processing area. Massive numbers of adult men from around the world mixed in with families from Mexico & Ecuador. This is daily here. pic.twitter.com/oHJXfDy8q3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2023

Bill Melugin went on to ask the illegals where they were from. They answered Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

The illegals have “zero fear of deportation,” Melugin said. “All expect release.”

Watch:

Mali, Senegal, & Guinea! Having talked to dozens of the men crossing illegally from around the world here in Lukeville, AZ the last two weeks – the common theme is they are here for work/opportunity, and they have zero, and I mean zero, fear of deportation. All expect release. pic.twitter.com/0xJZUyLKgc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2023

An illegal from Guinea told Bill Melugin he has plans to go to Philadelphia. The illegal pulled out a piece of paper with an address of a local community center written on it.

WATCH:

NEW: A man from Guinea who had just crossed illegally into Lukeville, AZ tells me he plans to go to Philadelphia. When I asked why, he didn’t know, and pulled out a piece of paper w/ an address written on it he’s supposed to go to. We looked it up, it’s a local community center. pic.twitter.com/kru5Ad6sak — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2023

A majority of the illegals are military-aged males who are usually by themselves with no family.

There were however some family units spotted Thursday morning.

Watch:

Enormous group. These are some of the family units. pic.twitter.com/HqTmJsFS1U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2023

Lukeville, Arizona is not the only place getting hit hard by the flood of illegals. Eagle Pass, Texas is experiencing what could only be described as an invasion on a catastrophic level.

TGP reported earlier this week on Eagle Pass, Texas.

Video from Bill Melugin shows thousands of illegals waiting for the Border Patrol to process and then send them into the U.S.

Watch: