Melugin: African Illegals at Border Carry Instructions to Get to Philly Center (VIDEO)

Biden’s border crisis is getting worse by the day. Mass numbers of illegals are pouring into the United States daily.

December is on track to be a record month for illegal border crossings. According to Customs and Border Protection, more than 300,000 illegals will likely pour into the US in December on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

On Thursday morning, over 700 illegals crossed the southern border into the U.S. in Lukeville, Arizona. This is just the morning alone.

“Massive numbers of adult men from around the world mixed in with families from Mexico and Ecuador. This is daily here,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

Some of these illegals are from Guinea in western Africa.

Watch:

Bill Melugin went on to ask the illegals where they were from. They answered Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

The illegals have “zero fear of deportation,” Melugin said. “All expect release.”

Watch:

An illegal from Guinea told Bill Melugin he has plans to go to Philadelphia. The illegal pulled out a piece of paper with an address of a local community center written on it.

WATCH:

A majority of the illegals are military-aged males who are usually by themselves with no family.

There were however some family units spotted Thursday morning.

Watch:

Lukeville, Arizona is not the only place getting hit hard by the flood of illegals. Eagle Pass, Texas is experiencing what could only be described as an invasion on a catastrophic level.

TGP reported earlier this week on Eagle Pass, Texas.

Video from Bill Melugin shows thousands of illegals waiting for the Border Patrol to process and then send them into the U.S.

Watch:

