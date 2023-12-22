Illegal Alien from Colombia Released Into US Given 2031 ICE Check-in Date

Joe Biden’s America.

A woman from Colombia who entered the U.S illegally through El Paso, Texas was released into the US and given a 2031 check-in with ICE in New York.

The Colombian woman’s immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin it’s one of the most shocking things he’s seen in his nearly 30 years of immigration law.

The lawyer claimed the Colombian illegal is a “legitimate asylum seeker.”

A Colombian woman who entered the U.S. illegally by crossing the border in El Paso, Texas, was released and told to check in with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York City in 2031. The woman’s attorney, Matthew Kolken, told Fox News in the nearly 30 years of immigration law he has practiced, the woman’s release with a check in eight years from now is one of the most shocking things he has ever seen. Kolken said his client is a legitimate asylum seeker with what he believes is an airtight case.

This is not a surprising move by the Biden regime considering the southern border is a total disaster with a daily invasion of our Country.

Fox reporter Bill Melugin posted the ICE appointment paper which confirms the 2031 date.

Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn repeatedly asked Biden spokesman John Kirby about the delayed court dates provided to illegal aliens.

“Some illegal border crossers are being given court dates in 2031. What are they supposed to do here for seven years?” Vaughn asked.

“Again, that’s a better question put to the DHS. I’m not in a position to talk about specific cases like that.” Kirby responded.

“If their asylum claim is denied, are they really going to be deported, or is that just a problem for the next president?” Vaughn asked.

“Again, I’m not gonna get into hypotheticals about specific cases.” Kirby responded.

Kirby also made outrageous claims that Biden was trying to fix immigration and improve border security.

After @BillMelugin_ reported that a migrant was given a court date in 2031, @hillary__vaughn pressed John Kirby about the phenomenon of migrants staying in the country for years after crossing illegally She pressed him on what could become another admin's problem…

Under the Biden regime there has been open borders and lawlessness since January 2021. TGP reported in late October of the overwhelming invasion totaling over 10 million illegals since Biden was installed.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). The number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers since January 2021. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.

The statistics are broken down in detail showing month by month numbers.