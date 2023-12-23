Disney World Employee Arrested and Charged with 32 Counts of Child Pornography

A Disney World employee has been arrested and charged with 32 counts of child pornography.

On December 16, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about Michael David Foster, a former corrections officer in Citrus County and a current overnight employee at Disney World.

Four days later, detectives executed a search warrant at Foster’s residence.

“Upon receiving the initial information, detectives seized a flash drive and a few SD cards that had been located in a book bag belonging to Foster,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on Facebook. “The flash drive contained 32 images of child pornography.”

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives also seized several additional digital storage devices from within the residence.

Foster admitted to owning the book bag, flash drive, and SD cards and to downloading and viewing the pornographic images of children.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible, pending digital forensic analysis of all devices seized from Foster’s residence.

Foster is being held on $320,000 bond.