DHS Chief Mayorkas Says Building Border Wall, Limiting Asylum is “Violence to Our Fundamental Values” (VIDEO)

by

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday said securing the border and limiting asylum is “violence to our fundamental values.”

12,000 illegal aliens flooded over the border in the last 24 hours in the highest single-day total ever recorded.

Bill Melugin reported from Lukeville, Arizona on Wednesday and showed a massive line of illegals at the border. Most of the illegals are military-aged single men from around the world including Africa and Syria.

A human smuggler brazenly stood on US soil as he helped illegal aliens rush through a hole in the border wall in Lukeville, Arizona while Border Patrol agents did absolutely nothing to stop the invasion.

Watch:

More than 10 million illegal aliens have invaded the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Instead of securing the border, DHS Chief Mayorkas is busy warning Border Patrol agents not to misgender illegal aliens.

Mayorkas told CNN on Wednesday that securing the border is “violence to our fundamental values.”

Instead of impeaching Mayorkas, Republicans in Congress spent the last several weeks working to expel GOP Rep. George Santos.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

