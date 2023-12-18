DEVELOPING: The $1 Million Hunter Biden’s Chinese Business Partner Patrick Ho Wired Him in 2017 Subject of Separate Bribery Investigation

The $1 million Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partner Patrick Ho wired him in 2017 is the subject of a separate bribery investigation.

Recall that in 2017 the the FBI raided the offices and intercepted the communications of Chi Ping “Patrick” Ho, a Chinese national suspected of espionage who was a business partner with Hunter and Joe Biden’s slimy brother Jim Biden.

Patrick Ho was later put on trial and found guilty of bribing government officials around the world to advance the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

The crooked Department of Justice hid Hunter Biden’s connections with Patrick Ho during his trial and even redacted Hunter Biden’s name from the evidence documents.

The Gateway Pundit reported in October 2020 just days before the presidential election on Hunter Biden’s connections to and payments from Patrick Ho.

A tranche of emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell revealed Joe Biden’s slimy grifter brother Jim providing wire instructions to Patrick Ho, the ‘spy chief of China.’

Patrick Ho, a Hong Kong national, was suspected of being a covert agent for the Chinese government and was previously under FISA surveillance.

Ho was charged with money laundering in connection with CEFC contracts in Africa in 2017, according to court documents.

Recall, in an audio recording released by The National Pulse on Tuesday, Hunter Biden is heard describing Patrick Ho as his business partner and the ‘f*cking spy chief of China.’

Hunter Biden is heard complaining about his business partner Devon Archer naming him and Joe Biden as witnesses in a criminal case in the Southern District of New York without even notifying him.

Earlier this month Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

However, the feds still have not indicted Hunter on FARA or bribery charges even though he received millions of dollars from China, Russia, Romania and other countries without providing any actual services.

Now this…

Per investigative reporter Paul Sperry: The $1 mil Hunter Biden’s Chinese partner Patrick Ho wired him in ’17 has been the subject of a separate bribery investigation, federal law enforcement sources say. Investigators determined the payment was not for legal fees as claimed. Hunter was not even licensed in New York