Feds Arrested and Convicted Hunter Biden’s Chinese Business Partner Patrick Ho But Ignored Hunter’s Role in Corruption Case and Even Redacted His Name – Then The Laptop From Hell Pieced It All Together

This post includes information from three different previous Gateway Pundit reports from 2020 and 2023. Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations has the rest of the story today.

In 2017 the the FBI raided the offices and intercepted the communications of Chi Ping “Patrick” Ho, a Chinese national suspected of espionage who was a business partner with Hunter and Jimmy Biden. Patrick Ho was later put on trial and found guilty of bribing government officials around the world to advance the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

The crooked Department of Justice hid Hunter Biden’s connections with Patrick Ho during his trial and even redacted Hunter Biden’s name from the evidence documents.

Via Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations.

At the same time that Department of Justice officials were using spying and corruption statutes to aggressively pursue Donald Trump’s allies based on what turned out to be rumor and innuendo, they declined to use those same laws to investigate evidence of wrongdoing involving Biden family members and one of their corrupt Chinese business partners, DOJ documents and federal court records reveal. In 2016-2017, the evidence shows, the FBI raided the offices and intercepted the communications of Chi Ping “Patrick” Ho, a Chinese national suspected of espionage even as he was negotiating business deals with former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and brother James. DOJ later used information obtained from the searches and wiretaps – which included conversations with the current President’s son and brother – to convict Ho of bribery and money laundering, as part of a separate corruption case involving United Nations officials. But it declined to tap into its trove of evidence – including “over 100,000 emails” – to explore the connections between Ho and the Bidens, who received millions of dollars from Ho and a Chinese intelligence front and discussed sharing office space. At Ho’s 2018 trial, prosecutors hid Hunter’s connection to Ho, redacting his name from court exhibits while describing Ho as “the person who flies around the world paying bribes to advance the interest of the oil company [CEFC China Energy],” according to hearing transcripts.

The FBI and DOJ knew that Hunter Biden was business partners with Patrick Ho.

The Gateway Pundit reported in October 2020 just days before the presidential election on Hunter Biden’s connections to and payments from Patrick Ho.

Cristina Laila reported at the time.

A new tranche of emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell reveal Joe Biden’s slimy grifter brother Jim providing wire instructions to Patrick Ho, the ‘spy chief of China.’

Patrick Ho, a Hong Kong national, was suspected of being a covert agent for the Chinese government and was previously under FISA surveillance.

Ho was charged with money laundering in connection with CEFC contracts in Africa in 2017, according to court documents.

Recall, in an audio recording released by The National Pulse on Tuesday, Hunter Biden is heard describing Patrick Ho as his business partner and the ‘f*cking spy chief of China.’

Hunter Biden is heard complaining about his business partner Devon Archer naming him and Joe Biden as witnesses in a criminal case in the Southern District of New York without even notifying him.

The National Pulse released a March 21, 2018 email from Jim Biden providing wire instructions for Patrick Ho.

An email from March 21, 2018 shared by National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam on Twitter shows Joe Biden’s brother Jim providing necessary information to complete a wire transfer to an individual named Mervyn Yan on behalf of Ho. Trending: Old Video of E. Jean Carroll Resurfaces, Confirms She’s a Wackadoodle – Even Crazier Than We Thought (VIDEO) The “purpose of” the transfer per Jim Biden was for “Dr. Patrick Ho Chi Ping representation.” Owasco LLC, the beneficiary according to Jim Biden, per the U.S. Senate report on Hunter Biden’s business dealings describes the law firm’s “executing officer and governor as Robert Hunter Biden.”

Hunter Biden associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski later sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson which aired on FOX News.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson that he asked Jim Biden specifically, “How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned?”

Bobulinski said Jim Biden looked at him and laughed and said, “plausible deniability.”

Of course that smug remark from Jim Biden came before emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell were released.

In 2023 The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft reported – In 2017, General Michael Flynn was sentenced and along with it he was also forced to admit to “making materially false statements in multiple documents filed pursuant to FARA.” In 2018, Paul Manafort “pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts: (i) conspiracy to commit multiple offenses, including violating FARA by failing to register and by providing false statements in a document filed with FARA.” Manafort was sent to prison.

Hunter never registered as a foreign agent yet he acted as one. This too is against the law.

In Hunter’s laptop were a number of emails that show that Hunter Biden acted as a foreign agent. Hunter’s actions in Ukraine with Burisma were one example.

Hunter Biden was on the Board of Burisma. He and his buddy Devon Archer and later Joseph Cofer Black were also on the board. Hunter, an attorney, and Cofer Black, a former CIA agent, both should have known that there are actions required for being an agent for companies and countries overseas.

But Hunter Biden was never prosecuted. The double-standard is off the charts.

Read Paul Sperry’s investigative piece on Hunter Biden the two-tiered justice system here.