Jonathan Turley Reveals One Major Problem in the Latest Hunter Biden Indictment

Constitutional expert and noted attorney Jonathan Turley reacted to the latest federal indictment against Hunter Biden.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

The new indictment was handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart over the summer.

David Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing. The case was assigned to the United States District Court for the Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

The indictment revealed (screenshot below) Hunter Biden was spending millions of dollars on hookers, drugs/rehab, ‘adult entertainment,’ fancy restaurants etc.

According to the indictment, Hunter Biden spent $683,121 on ‘various women.’



screen image of indictment reviewed by this reporter

Jonathan Turley reacted to the latest Hunter Biden indictment and pointed out one major problem: Joe Biden, the unindicted co-conspirator, was not even mentioned.

“The steps taken by Hunter to evade taxes are impressive, but not nearly as impressive as the efforts of the Justice Department to evade any reference to his father. In that sense, the indictment itself is a marvel of evasion,” Turley said.

The Burisma-Ukrainian money

“First, the special counsel only indicts tax evasion that occurred in recent years,” Turley said. “That’s because the long “investigation” into Hunter inexplicably allowed the statute of limitations to expire on the most controversial payments starting around 2014 from Ukraine gas company Burisma.”

Hunter the foreign agent

“Also missing in the indictment is any charge against Hunter Biden as an unregistered foreign agent,” Turley wrote. “Recently, the Justice Department added a charge to the indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) that he ran afoul of FARA, the Foreign Agents Registration Act. FARA also was used to go after Donald Trump associates such as Paul Manafort.”

“The problem with charging Hunter with FARA is obvious,” Turley added.

The unindicted co-conspirator

“By focusing on tax evasion alone, Weiss again avoids any direct reference to the focus of the influence-peddling used to raise these millions of dollars,” Turley wrote. “Even without mentioning the president, the implications of the indictment are devastating for the narrative and denials of Joe Biden.”

“The president has continued to maintain that he had no knowledge or interaction with these dealings. Those statements are clearly and knowingly false,” he added.