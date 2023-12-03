DC Police Tell Residents to Buy AirTags For Canada Goose Coats as Thieves are Targeting Them

Police in Washington, D.C., are urging residents who own high-end Canada Goose coats to purchase AirTags as thieves are targeting them.

The department has also recommended AirTags for vehicles to combat rising car thefts in the city.

Crime in the city is so out of control that last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a program to provide free tags for residents in certain neighborhoods to put on their vehicles.

Now, it isn’t just cars. It’s clothing.

According to a new report from Fox 5:

Police said three suspects hopped out of a car, pointed guns, and demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket just a few blocks from Dupont Circle on Tuesday night. It has happened in the area before. Last winter, George Washington University sent out an alert about a string of jacket robberies near the school’s Foggy Bottom campus. At the time, police said they weren’t sure why the thefts were happening, but one thing that is known – the jackets aren’t cheap, with some costing upwards of $1,500.

When asked by Fox 5 if he had any advice for people to protect their coats, DC Police Commander Sylvan Altieri replied, “AirTags.”

“I’ve seen people use them on tool kits, suitcases, I think that’s probably the best thing you can do as far as if it gets taken, because it’s a nice way to track it,” Altieri added.