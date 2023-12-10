David Icke: Elon Musk Is The New ‘Mainstream Alternative Media God’

Proponents of the First Amendment and free speech revere Elon Musk as a hero for permitting prominent conservatives to use X/Twitter amid an atmosphere of sweeping censorship and unprecedented lawfare waged by the Deep State to crush dissent.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Musk reinstated Alex Jones’ X account early Sunday morning after a 7-year ban from the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Saturday, the billionaire, who is also the CEO of Neuralink, Tesla Motors and Space X, published a poll asking users whether Jones’ account should be reinstated. Nearly two million X users responded with over 70 percent voting in favor of Jones’ return.

“The people have spoken and so it shall be,” Musk wrote in a response to the poll.

Hours later, the Infowars founder’s account was reactivated.

Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” announced Jones is welcomed back to the platform but affirmed there are still parameters on speech, warning, “He cannot break the law.”

Jones subsequently retweeted a video promoting the Alex Jones game in his first post on the platform since Sept. 6, 2018.

Gear Up For The Ultimate Battle Against The NWO In Alex Jones’ Video Game! Are you ready to take on the New World Order? Download now & join the fight! https://t.co/kqhRzfowtR ➡ ᴀᴠᴀɪʟᴀʙʟᴇ ᴏɴ ᴘᴄ, ᴍᴀᴄ, ɪᴏs, & ᴀɴᴅʀᴏɪᴅ! #AlexJonesGame #NWOwars pic.twitter.com/qNAQThsjmm — NWO Wars (@AlexJonesGame) November 16, 2023

Musk’s decision to restore Jones’ account came two days after the Infowars founder joined former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an extensive interview addressing a wide range of issues, including 9/11, “deplatforming,” “depopulation” and the New World Order.

While discussing the globalist effort to dramatically reduce the world’s population, Jones revered Musk as a “hero.”

“This is really draconian — this globalist ‘Great Reset,’ New World Order takeover, the post-industrial world: cut off the resources, 90 percent forest depopulation, breaking civilization by design, massive wars, famine. They’ve already cut off a third of the fertilizer in the last year worldwide. It’s estimated it will kill a couple hundred million people. The lockdowns worldwide, not the virus, the UN admits it killed 80-something million people in the last three and a half years,” Jones said.

“They want to bring the world population down to 500 million,” he continued. “We are told now, ‘Don’t have children, it’s bad for the Earth.’ We are told all this and Elon Musk is right and is a hero for pointing out all the actuary shows.”

Before he acquired Twitter, Musk was glorified by the mainstream as “The Most Badass CEO In America” and a pop-cultural icon. The tech mogul is reportedly the richest person in the history of the world with an estimated $256 billion fortune.

Musk was then reviled by the corporate press and praised by the right after buying Twitter and expressing common sense, moderate, elementary viewpoints revolted by the far left.

While heralded for returning some semblance of free speech to conservatives on social media, Musk’s transhumanist pursuits continue to raise alarm.

In response to Musk’s announcement of Jones’ return to X/Twitter, journalist David Icke, Jones’ longtime ally, warned Musk remains beholden to the globalists and is opportunistically allowing free speech to be fostered on his platform to an extent only to garner more power and popularity.

Icke maintains Musk is acting as a “new Mainstream Alternative Media God” who took pleasure in people begging him to reinstate Jones and that anyone championing the billionaire as a “hero” is “being had.”

“Of course, Alex Jones is back on Twitter/X. As I have been writing here, the ‘poll’ and waiting for God Elon’s pronouncement has all been a GAME to hijack your perception and that of the Mainstream Alternative Media (MAM),” Icke wrote:

You are being had, people, but most will never get that. They only see what is in front of their eyes, not what is weaved through what they think they see. The decision was made a long time ago and the Carlson interview with Jones was just the calculated prelude to it. Trending: Tucker Carlson Responds to Becoming Donald Trump’s Vice President The interview was the setup for what was long planned. Musk could have simply done this long ago, but the ritual had to be played out to both eulogize Musk, the new MAM God, and to put Alex Jones center stage as a symbol of the Mainstream Alternative Media alongside Musk, Carlson, Rogan, Tate, Peterson, Brand, Vlaardingerbroek, and all the rest. They may each have useful things to say about some ‘dots’ but they stand as a collective blockade to the deep levels of the rabbit hole within which their ‘dots’ are mere symptoms, not the cause. These are now the MAMMIES of the New Mainstream Alternative Media, with Musk at its summit decreeing what is and treated as a God while fronting up companies, SpaceX, Neuralink, Tesla, etc, that are essential to the Cult agenda that the MAMMIES claim to oppose. Where is the question of how someone can be officially the richest man in the world while opposing the Cult without whose support his business empire would collapse in a day? ‘Elon!, Elon!, Elon!, oh, thank you, sir!’ Where is the question about why governments that are supposed to hate Musk’s ‘free speech’ would go on handing over the taxpayer subsidies on which his empire depends? ‘Elon!, Elon!, Elon!, oh, thank you, sir!’ Where is the question of why the Cult, through its Deep State, which controlled Twitter and what could be posted, would suddenly sell it to ‘free speech absolutist’ Musk who, as a result, has become the God of the very alternative media the Cult needs to direct and control so it goes here and no further? ‘Elon!, Elon!, Elon!, oh, thank you, sir!’ Where is the question about the occult significance of Musk’s obsession with the letter ‘X’ and his plan for X to become the global App for everything? ‘Elon!, Elon!, Elon!, oh, thank you, sir!’ The REAL alternative media that has no ‘here and no further’ is thus marginalized by comparison, as planned, but we are still here and still pursuing the depths of truth where the MAMMIES refuse to go. Cue abuse from the MAMMY believers, but they’ll see. Or maybe, blinded by the light of the Elon God, they won’t.

As TGP has reported, Musk is endeavoring to spearhead a transhumanism evolution.

Neuralink, Musk’s neurotechnology company, is developing brain implants to allow humans to communicate with machines by thought.

Neuralink initiated Musk’s attempt to merge humans with machines by implanting artificial intelligence microchips in the brains of monkeys.

In Sept. 2022, the University of California Davis reportedly obtained 371 photos related to the animals killed during Neuralink’s experiments to implant brain chips.

Despite the animals who were killed during the trial, Neuralink then began clinical trials to implant humans with brain chips that communicate with external devices.

Infowars reporter Greg Reese has exposed Musk’s rise to becoming a multi-billionaire and his plans to put computer chips in human brains “so that we can merge with artificial intelligence.”

